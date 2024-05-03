Epic Games Store Free Title for Next Week Revealed

The new title will replace Orcs Must Die! 3 and Cat Quest II.

Next week’s free Epic Games Store title has officially been revealed. Circus Electrique will be free to claim from May 9 until May 16 and will replace Orcs Must Die! 3 and Cat Quest II.

Developed by Zen Studios and originally released in September 2022, Circus Electrique mixes a story-based RPG and tactical title with a circus management sim–all with a steampunk flare.

“When everyday Londoners mysteriously turn into vicious killers, only the circus’ lineup of Strongmen, Fire Blowers, Clowns and other performers possess the unique talents necessary to save the city,” the game’s description reads.

“Through tactical turn-based battles, these unlikely heroes face Bobbies, British Sailors gone bad, aggressive Posh Girls, and other Victorian-era archetypes stand in their way – not to mention the occasional menacing Mime or Robobear. The game’s innovative Devotion morale system affects characters’ performance not only in battles, but also for actual circus shows, dutifully managed between heroic jaunts through six sprawling districts.”

Along with Circus Electrique, players who log in to the free-to-play title Firestone: Online Idol RPG via Epic Games Store from May 9 until May 16 can claim some special free items including chests, gems, and avatars.

Robot Entertainment’s Orcs Must Die! 3 is still available to snag for free for the next six days.

“Orcs Must Die! 3 ushers orc-slaying mayhem to a previously unimaginable scale,” the game’s description reads. “All new War Scenarios pit players and their friends against the largest orc armies ever assembled. Mountable War Machines give players the essential firepower to heave, stab, carbonize, and disarticulate the abominable intruders. Orcs Must Die! 3 is the long-awaited successor in the award-winning Orcs Must Die! series.”