Guilty Gear Strive Developers Are Not Against Adding More “Dead” Characters

Fans of the Guilty Gear series were surprised to see that the latest edition to the latest title Guilty Gear Strive last month was a character that all fans had thought to be dead, Bedman. Since this addition, Arc System Works have spoken more on the addition of the character and the possible additions of more dead characters in the future.

In a recent segment from an interview with MP1st, the producer of Guilty Gear Strive, Ken Miyauchi gave some more info on Bedman’s return and how it may not be the last dead character they’ll add to the game. Miyauchi notes that while Bedman died in the previous Guilty Gear Xrd story the bed appears to contain Bedman’s spirit.

Yes, you are actually playing as a bed. The girl is Delilah, Bedman’s sister. Bedman is gone in the previous Guilty Gear Xrd story. Uncertainty but the bed seems like it has Bedman’s spirit or some sort. That is why it is called “Bedman?” Ken Miyauchi – Producer of Guilty Gear Strive

While Miyauchi didn’t confirm or deny that any other characters would be returning in the interview with MP1st he did say that “If there are any “dead” character returnings, then we will probably prepare a convincing story to fit into the Strive timeline.”

Currently, all the characters are following the storyline, that is why the bed looks visually broken and it is dragging its arm since it broke during the Another Story from the Season Pass 1 additional content. If there are any “dead” character returnings, then we will probably prepare a convincing story to fit into the Strive timeline. Ken Miyauchi – Producer of Guilty Gear Strive

While the full interview hasn’t been published yet it might provide even more insight into Bedman and possible returning characters in the future. If that’s he case we’ll be sure to update this story as soon as possible. This news comes as new content is set to make its way to Guilty Gear Strive on May 25th, 2023, and will include a new character in Asuka R#, an additional arena in Tír na nÓg, as well as some additional color packs. Any Irish fans of Guilty Gear Strive will be happy to see any inclusion of Irish folklore including a reference to Tír na nÓg.

Guilty Gear Strive is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.