Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Could Launch In September

With a lot of games being announced for September and beyond including Bethesda’s Starfield, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has just received some news from one of the game’s voice actors.

Tony Todd, who is set to voice Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 responded to a fan on Twitter saying that the game “looks like” it will release in September. Following on from this he also stated that PlayStation would begin massively publicizing the game in August with commercials set to drop around then. In his tweet, Todd said: “Looks like September! Massive publicity coming in august. Commercials start dropping in august so I’m told. Hold on to your … and hold breath! Gonna be necessary.”

While this isn’t fully confirmed yet by Insomniac Games or Sony it’s fair to say given Todd’s close relationship with the game’s development this could easily turn out to be true. Alongside this, Todd’s claims seem to back up a number of previous stories relating to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 including a previous leak that the game’s release window would be Fall 2023. Following on from this, industry insider Jeff Grubb also claimed that PlayStation would be hosting a large showcase just before E3 in the summer. Given Todd’s comments, this seems more than likely now as PlayStation would likely want to promote Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 with some gameplay before the game’s launch.

Looks like September! Massive publicity coming in august. Commercials start dropping in august so I’m told. Hold on to your … and hold breath! Gonna be necessary — Tony Todd (@TonyTodd54) March 21, 2023

Fans have been hotly anticipating more news about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 even since a sequel title was teased at the end of Marvel’s Spider-Man. Todd’s character is set to be the Harry Osborne version of Venom instead of the more well-known Eddie Brock version. Despite Harry Osbourne’s voice being present in the first game, Scott Porter, voice actor for Harry Osbourne in Marvel’s Spider-Man said he wouldn’t be returning for the games PlayStation 5 sequel.

If the September release window is accurate it could mean that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to release close to Bethesda’s Starfield making for an interesting month. Needless to say, Todd’s agent may have a few things to say to him as soon they see the tweet given there has been no official confirmation about the release window. When Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 does release however it will be available on PlayStation 5 exclusively with no news yet of a PC port but given Son’y direction recently with porting their titles to PC, this could be something to expect further down the line.