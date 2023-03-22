Bayonetta Origins: Where To Find The Faerieland Tower Moon Pearls

There are many times throughout Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon that you will need to have collected all the Moon Pearls, especially if you want to unlock all the costumes for Cereza and Cheshire in the game as well. You will also need to obtain them to unlock many of Cereza’s best abilities so in this guide, we’ll teach you where to find the first two Moon Pearls in the Faerieland Tower.

More on Bayonetta Origins:

How To Get Costumes | List of Costumes | How Long To Beat and Complete | Where To Find The First Two Moon Pearls |

Where To Find The First Two Important Moon Pearls

First off, you will want to begin at Faerieland Tower Sanctuary, you will use the path that is behind its shelter, so move to the left and downward. This path will then lead you across a bridge and you will conitune down a path, then climb onto the grass that is south of that. You will then need to head to the right and use the wooden ramps that are below. Once you have made it to the top of the ramps you will want to continue following the paths and you’ll want to get Cheshire to help break the bramble blocking the way. From here, you can easily retrieve the collectible.

To get the second Moon Pearl at Faerieland Tower, you will need to have unlocked Fire Cheshire ad also earn the ability to repair bridges. This is also recommended to those hoping to complete the game. In order to get the second Moon Pearl at Faerieland Tower you will want to use fast travel to Sunspeckled Grove Sanctuary, move downward and follow the limb. Be sure to conitune moving downward and jump from the ledge you come to. Once you pass the large spring pad, head left into Lake Nimeh and follow the path and jump from the broken limb. Now contiune to follow the path right which will enter you back into Sunspeckled Grove. Now go to the right to the broken bridge. Make sure Cereza is positioned on the flower and that will levitate for you. Now use Wood Cheshire for her to be put on the ledge to the left. Now follow the path up the branch and across that broken bridge. After jumping across the water, climb up the vines you see and use Fire Cheshire to break through the frozen bramble. Now continue right after the trial and reach the train to Faerieland Tower and go to the left to find the Moon Pearl.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is available on Nintendo Switch and a demo is also available to give the game a try before purchase.