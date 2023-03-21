Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon: How Long To Beat and Complete

The latest Bayonetta game for the franchise has been released, which is a prequel to the series called Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon. Many have noted since playing the game for reviews that it is a very different game than what fans of Bayonetta might think it is. This was noticeable back when it was announced back in a Nintendo Direct in 2022. Some found thought the game to be more targeted to teens as it is a more… storybook-type game which will be a great reason for cozy gamers to pick it up and try Bayonetta. This guide will be teaching you how long it will take you to complete the game.

How Long Will It Take To Complete?

Going off of our Bayonetta games in the series, the time it takes to get to the end credits in Cereza and the Lost Demon is a lot shorter than expected. The series is normally very fast-paced and a bit over-the-top, but this game has a more cozy puzzle platformer feel with a bit of storytelling. the puzzles themselves can be very forgiving. Most players will surprisingly bet on this game within 12 and 15 hours in order to finish the story of the game. This will depend on the direction and how skilled the player is at the puzzles and combat, with a couple even dropping down the game time to 10 hours.

This game heavily revolves around Bayonetta’s story and how everything came to be through her franchise, so while this game can be amazing for die-hard fans, will it be worth the play time? Some players will click off the game after seeing the end credits, while others will want to go a bit further and see what else there is to see. There is just a little bit more content in store for those who do. You will be able to track down several collectible Wisp and Journals, complete all optional Tir Na Nog Challenges, and also max out every skill for both Cereza and Chesire.

Players going for full completion of the game will lengthen the game up to 24 or 30 hours total. So while it is a shorter game, it is worthwhile and will be a fantastic ride for any Bayonetta fan. Even with the game being a bit shorter, it is a very good game for a first-time fan or even a long-time fan as it gives us a lot of the story of Bayonetta before the events of the other games while also giving us the feel of it connecting full-circle.