Octopath Traveler 2: How To Find The Optional Curious Nest Dungeon | Tyrannodrake Boss Guide

A nasty dragon lurks in an obscure little island cave in Octopath Traveler 2 — and it guards one of the best accessories in the game if you’re aiming on dealing as much damage as possible. The dungeon is the Curious Nest, a small dungeon with a boss that’s higher level than most of the end-game final battles. The Tyrannodrake guards the Fang of Ferocity Accessory. This powerful piece of equipment increases your damage when using BP. Combine that with skills and accessories that increase your Critical Damage and your damage to Broken enemies, and you’ll become an insane damage-dealing machine. Very good for Ochette or Hikari, and even better if you have a Merchant donating BP to your buddies mid-battle.

Learn where to find the Curious Nest and get a few tips to defeat the Tyrannodrake in the guide below.

Curious Nest Bonus Dungeon Location

To fight the optional Lvl. 52 Tyrannodrake boss, you’ll need to unlock the Curious Nest dungeon in the Sundering Sea. The Sundering Sea is an ocean location that can be explored after purchasing the ship — this is required when following Partitio’s Story. After gaining the Grand Terry from the shipwright in Topu’hopu for 100,000 leaves, you can reach this dungeon.

How To Find The Curious Nest : Sundering Sea – Sail north of Conning Creek (west continent) to find a small passage — entering this passage will initiate a boss fight. The Shark boss is about Level 34~ and can be handled by a party that’s able to safely explore the Sundering Sea. North of the shark, you’ll find a small island with a dock. Sail to the island to find a way into a small dungeon. This is the Curios Nest .

The Curious Nest is a very small dungeon that’s packed with treasure at the end — if you can defeat the Tyrannodrake. The enemies (and the boss) are recommended Level 52, so you’ll need to be higher level than most storyline final boss encounters to defeat this encounter. Like all optional high-level bosses, this one has a challenging gimmick you’ll want to prepare for.

Boss : Tyrannodrake – Located at the end of the small dungeon. The Tyrannodrake is a powerful mutant dragon — as you hit its weaknesses and lower its shield points, it will lose weaknesses until it only has one left. To avoid losing too many weaknesses, use multi-hit skills. When it loses weaknesses, they will remain removed for the rest of the battle. Tyrannodrake has 145,000 HP.

Boss Tips :

Temenos is very useful for this battle, especially when paired with multi-hit skills. The only way to stop the Tyrannodrake from removing weaknesses, you must break it. You can deal 9 shield point hits with skills like Aggressive Slash, Elemental Barrage, or Ochette’s Provoke Beasts skill. Ochette’s skill only unlocks after completing her story.

Once the Tyrannodrake is down to one weakness, it will use Mutation and gain 6 random weaknesses. If it is able to unleash its charged attack, it will hit your party with Rotten Breath and lower your max HP.

This boss is tricky. You can easily get yourself stuck in a situation where you can’t easily bring down its shields. Bring Temenos or other characters with the ability to lower shields without having to hit their specific weakness.

Behind the dragon boss, there are multiple treasure chests containing unique items.

Curious Nest Treasures :

: Decaying Dragon’s Essence x2

Tornado Glaive x1

Lost Tribe’s Bow x1:

Fang of Ferocity x1

The Decaying Dragon’s Essence deals non-elemental damage when uses and always reduces your target’s Shield Points by 4. Very handy if you need one last push to break a difficult boss. The Fang of Ferocity is a unique accessory that raises the damage dealt by boosted attacks — perfect if you’re aiming to dish out maximum damage with x3 BP.