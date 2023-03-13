Octopath Traveler 2: How To Unlock The Ship | Overworld Travel Guide

Octopath Traveler 2 finally adds an important piece to any JRPG journey — your first vehicle. Unlike other JRPGs, there is no overworld in Octopath. You travel through different regions on-foot, fighting monsters and exploring each section of the map. It isn’t until much later that you can unlock a special conveyance. ‘The Grand Terry‘ is a ship that can travel between continents, taking you to a new overworld map where you can access exclusive islands, fight through dungeons with powerful enemies, and collect unique treasures you can’t find anywhere else. This is an entire world of optional content to discover.

The ship is one of the most important unlockables in Octopath Traveler 2. Unlocking the ship gives you access to a new region to explore — the Sundered Sea. This massive area is full of unique gear and powerful monsters.

How To Unlock The Ship : Unlock Partitio the Merchant. This unlocks special quests called ‘The Scent of Commerce’ — go to Tropu’hopu on the large southern island. Is it where Ochette starts. The village is to the east of the Anchorage. Go to the docks on the east side of Tropu’hopu . If Partitio is in your party, you’ll approach the ship and speak with the seller. She asks for 100,000 leaves to purchase the old ship.

To purchase, approach Terry the Shipwright and use Partitio’s Path Action during the day and select ‘Unfinished Ship‘ — it costs 100,000 to purchase.

To save money, hire an NPC that automatically gives Partitio a 10% or 20% discount. That’s 10,000 or 20,000 leaves. That a huge savings, especially early in the game when 100,000 is no small amount.

After buying the ship, Terry will talk to Partitio in a lengthy cutscene. At the end of the scene, you’ll get to choose the emblem on the sail and the color of the ship. Choose carefully! You can select three colors and three emblems to sew into the sails. The ship is called ‘The Grand Terry‘ — and you can control it directly!

How Your Ship Works: You can take off from any Anchorage on the world map. You control your ship directly — you can find uncharted islands and new creatures that were previously impossible to discover.

While on the sea, you can battle creatures or unlock treasure chests floating in the ocean. The sea is around Level 36+, with many islands further away from the center becoming more dangerous. If you’re prepared to brave the dangerous oceans, this is one of the best ways to prepare for the later stages of the story. Find powerful items, optional dungeons, and even more powerful creatures by exploring the Sundered Sea.

Unlocking the ship gives you access to so much more. If you want to full experience everything Octopath Traveler 2 has to offer, you’ll want to unlock the ship ASAP.