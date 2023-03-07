Octopath Traveler 2: How To Unlock The Inventor | Secondary Job Guide

The job system isn’t as simple as it first appears in Octopath Traveler 2. After starting your adventure, you’ll earn JP — Job Points — and use them to unlock new skills for your characters. Each character has a set job that they can’t change. But you can unlock an additional bonus job for every party member. Bonus jobs give you an instant stat boost and come with unique skills you won’t find anywhere else. These jobs change your character sprite, and some of these jobs have totally unique functions. The Inventor is one of those secondary jobs, and extremely powerful. You can even unlock the Inventor job immediately in the story — all you have to do is find the right location. Learn all about the Inventor and how to unlock the job in the full guide below.

Inventor Secondary Job | How To Unlock

To begin unlocking Inventor Secondary Job special abilities, you’ll need to visit a very specific character — Arkar, the Inventor. Until you find this character, you won’t be able to begin earning Secondary Jobs.

How To Unlock Inventor Secondary Jobs : Travel to the Brightlands, Eastern New Delsta Highroad on the eastern side of the map. Find the lonely house following the road east from the city of New Delsta. Enter the house on the path and talk to Arkar . This begins the ‘ A Genius Inventor ‘ side story. Inventor Skills don’t use SP . Instead, they have a cooldown timer that recharges after every turn. To unlock new Inventor Skills, you must bring materials to Arkar to craft new inventions.

: Travel to the Brightlands, Eastern New Delsta Highroad on the eastern side of the map. Find the lonely house following the road east from the city of New Delsta.

Even after starting this quest, it isn’t totally clear how to unlock secondary job for your characters. To unlock more jobs, check the glass cases in the Inventor’s House. Each case contains instructions for materials required to craft a new invention. Bring the materials to Arkar to complete the invention. For each invention you unlock, you’ll add a new skill to your Inventor Secondary Job.

How To Select Secondary Jobs: Open the main menu [Y] then select the Job menu. Each character can equip one secondary job.

The Inventor is a unique class that unlocks new skills by completing invention projects for Arkar. For each invention you complete, by bringing materials to the Inventor, you’ll unlock extra skills.

Inventor Skills Upgrades : Bring materials to Arkar by interacting with the glass cases. Changeable Catapult : Completed by default. Springy Boots : Completed by default. Critical Scope : Unerring Earring x1, Critical Earring x1 Elemental Bomb Bottle : Fire Soulstone x1, Ice Soulstone x1, Thunder Soulstone x1, Rainbow Glass Bottle x1 Tin Horn : Empowering Lychee x1, Tin Toy x1, Mythical Horn x1 Hastening Hammer : Soldier’s Box x1, Great Balde x1, Guardian’s Axe x1 Arkar’s Coil : Scrap Metal x1, Ancient Cog x1, Natural Magnetite x1

: Bring materials to by interacting with the glass cases.

I recommend unlocking as many of these skills as possible. They can all be used once for free in battle — it’s only after using a skill that you need to spend turns recharging it. Each power gives you more ways to target the weaknesses of enemies.