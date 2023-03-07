Like a Dragon: Ishin! – How to Unlock the Kenny Omega Elite General Trooper Card

The Yakuza/Like a Dragon series is no stranger to including pro wrestlers into their games, with the stars of New Japan Pro Wrestling appearing as special bosses in previous titles. In Like a Dragon: Ishin!, the honor of being the wrestler cameo goes to The Cleaner, The Best Bout Machine, The Belt Collector, Kenny Omega. The former AEW and IWGP Champion has voiced his want to be in the popular RPG series and he has now finally made it and not as an enemy but as an ally as he can be brought into combat as a Elite General Trooper Card. Whether you are a fan of one of the best wrestlers in the world or simply want to use his special ability, it is important to know how to get this card. This guide will show players how to unlock the Kenny Omega Elite General Trooper Card in Like A Dragon: Ishin!

How to Unlock Kenny Omega Elite General Trooper Card In Like A Dragon: Ishin!

The Kenny Omega Elite General Trooper Card is actually part of a free DLC pack known as the Elite Generals Tropper Card Bundle. Released alongside the rest of the game, this DLC sees several cameos from YouTubers, actors, and internet personalities, with Kenny Omega being among this group. In order to get this Bundle, simply go to the store page for the game on whichever platform you are playing on and download the DLC.

Once the DLC is installed, you can redeem the items in-game at the Teradaya inn in Kyo. You will reach this area at the start of Chapter 2: The Man Named Saito Hajime. Once inside the inn, go down the right hallway to find an NPC named Bakumatsu Bob. Talking to him will pull up a list of all the DLC that you currently have installed and will allow you to redeem them in order to access them in-game. Find the Elite Generals Tropper Card Bundle and select it to gain access to the cards, though you won’t be able to use them just yet.

The Elite General Cards are just one part of the much larger and in-depth Trooper Card system that becomes a key feature of the game once it becomes available. While you can technically redeem the General Cards as soon as Chapter 2 begins, you will need to make you way all the way to Chapter 5: The Iron Code when Ryoma is given a tour of the Shinsengumi’s base on his first official day as the group’s Third Division Captain. At the end of the tour, you will be brought to a stand with a Mission Receptionist sitting behind a desk who will then give you a tutorial on the game’s Battle Dungeon mode. After learning the basics of the mode, you will be given a notification that the Elite General Trooper Cards are now accessible, including Kenny Omega. You can find Gameranx’s full breakdown of the Battle Dungeon mode in Like a Dragon: Ishin! here.

Kenny Omega is a Defensive Tooper comes with his unique Essence of the One-Winged Angel, a powerful sword swipe that decemiates all enemies in front of you as well as his Protector General Corporal skill, a special perk is active when you assign a card to the first position of a Style’s card line-up. This skill will increase your defense stat by a small amount.

Stay tuned to Gameranx for guides, tips, and tricks for Like A Dragon: Ishin!

