Like A Dragan: Ishin! is the latest outing from the previously titled Yakuza series and is a remaster of the 2014 game Ryū ga Gotoku Ishin! that was only ever released in Japan. After years of constant demands for the game to make its way overseas, fans new and old of the long-running franchise can now get their hands on the beloved spin-off in an official capacity. Along with the new game comes a huge list of Achievements and Trophies for completionists to work towards. For players that want to know the full list of these challenges as they make their way to a Platinum Trophy, this article has got you covered! This article provides players with a fully comprehensive list of all of the Achievements and Trophies in Like A Dragon: Ishin!

Full Achievement and Trophy List In Like A Dragon: Ishin!

The Achievements and Trophies in Like A Dragon: Ishin! will be rewarded to you as you make your way through the game for the first time and complete each chapter of the game as well as complete Side Stories, travel around the game’s stunningly realized world of 1860s Tosa, learn new combat styles and moves, and partake in many of the several activities that the series is famously filled with. There are 55 Achievements/Trophies for players to unlock, with the extra Platinum Trophy for those playing on PlayStation, bringing the total on that platform to 56. Please note that some of these Achievements feature major story spoilers.

You will find the full list of all the Achievements and Trophies available in Like A Dragon: Ishin! down below.

Bakumatsu Boss: Collected all trophies

Collected all trophies Home, Sweet Home: Set foot in Tosa

Set foot in Tosa Losing a Brother: Completed Chapter 2

Completed Chapter 2 A Messy Investigation: Completed Chapter 4

Completed Chapter 4 That Was Close!: Completed Chapter 6

Completed Chapter 6 The Bottom Drops Out: Completed Chapter 8

Completed Chapter 8 Secrets Revealed: Completed Chapter 10

Completed Chapter 10 Cold Betrayal: Completed Chapter 12

Completed Chapter 12 Hero of a Nation: Completed the final chapter

Completed the final chapter Legend of an Era: Completed the game on Legend difficulty

Completed the game on Legend difficulty Ultimate Champion: Completed every Ultimate Challenge

Completed every Ultimate Challenge Halfway There: Brought the Completion List to 50%

Brought the Completion List to 50% Taskmaster: Brought the Completion List to 100%

Brought the Completion List to 100% Nominally Virtuous: Earned at least 10,000 Virtue in total

Earned at least 10,000 Virtue in total Fairly Virtuous: Earned at least 50,000 Virtue in total

Earned at least 50,000 Virtue in total Extraordinarily Virtuous: Earned at least 100,000 Virtue in total

Earned at least 100,000 Virtue in total Divinely Virtuous: Earned at least 300,000 Virtue in total

Earned at least 300,000 Virtue in total The Gods Smile Upon Thee: Completed 5 tasks in the Diligence Records

Completed 5 tasks in the Diligence Records The Gods Rejoice at Thee: Completed 20 tasks in the Diligence Records

Completed 20 tasks in the Diligence Records The Gods Sing Thy Prayers: Completed 50 tasks in the Diligence Records

Completed 50 tasks in the Diligence Records The Gods Hath Been Humbled: Completed all tasks in the Diligence Records

Completed all tasks in the Diligence Records Making a Difference: Completed your first Bond

Completed your first Bond Everybody Loves Ryoma: Completed all Bonds

Completed all Bonds Social Butterfly: Reached max Social Rank in one of the locales

Reached max Social Rank in one of the locales I’ll Have One of Everything: Ordered at least one item at every restaurant

Ordered at least one item at every restaurant Kyo’s Little Helper: Completed 10 Substories

Completed 10 Substories Saint of Kyo: Completed 40 Substories

Completed 40 Substories Savior of Kyo: Completed all Substories

Completed all Substories Student Among Masters: Trained with each master of combat

Trained with each master of combat You’ve Got Soul: Unlocked 10 abilities with Soul Orbs

Unlocked 10 abilities with Soul Orbs On the Level: Reached level 50

Limit Breaker: Broke Ryoma’s stats beyond their limits

Broke Ryoma’s stats beyond their limits This is MY Ring!: Won 10 arena battles

Won 10 arena battles Revelation Reveler: Attained all Revelations

Attained all Revelations Bring Down the Hammer: Enhanced equipment 100 times

Enhanced equipment 100 times Showoff: Defeated: 100 enemies with Special Moves outside Ultimate Challenges

100 enemies with Special Moves outside Ultimate Challenges The Abyss Stares Back: Entered a Battle Dungeon 3 times

Entered a Battle Dungeon 3 times Bandit Rustler: Cleared the Bandits’ Cave

Cleared the Bandits’ Cave Bandit Wrangler: Cleared the Bandits’ Mine

Cleared the Bandits’ Mine Sanada Takedown: Cleared the Sanada Stronghold

Cleared the Sanada Stronghold Drop and Give Me 100: Gathered 100 troopers for the Third Division

Gathered 100 troopers for the Third Division Tengu Tamer: Helped the Tachibanagumi bring the Tengu to justice

Helped the Tachibanagumi bring the Tengu to justice An Honest Day’s Work: Grew 10 different kinds of plants in the garden

Grew 10 different kinds of plants in the garden Chef’s Special: Cooked 7 different dishes

Cooked 7 different dishes Side Hustler: Fulfilled 10 trade orders at your second home

Fulfilled 10 trade orders at your second home A Well-Rounded Cast: Caught a total of 10 fish

Caught a total of 10 fish Platonic Bliss: Watched a Slice of Life event at your second home

Watched a Slice of Life event at your second home World’s Greatest Uncle: Paid off Haruka’s debt in full

Paid off Haruka’s debt in full Now It Feels Like Home: Changed the interior design of your second home

Changed the interior design of your second home The Man Who Does It All: Played every minigame

Played every minigame Easy Come, Easy Go: Tried your hand at each type of gambling

Tried your hand at each type of gambling Noodle-Slinger Supreme: Made at least 10 ryo in sales at the Udon Shop

Made at least 10 ryo in sales at the Udon Shop Sing Your Heart Out: Performed every song at Utamaruya

Performed every song at Utamaruya Lord of the Dance: Performed every dance at Nichibuza

Performed every dance at Nichibuza Cocksure: Placed bets on 5 chicken races

Placed bets on 5 chicken races Like a Dragon in Heaven: Cleared each of the courtesan minigames

Stay tuned to Gameranx for guides, tips, and tricks on the achievements and trophies for Like A Dragon: Ishin!.

