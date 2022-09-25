Cyberpunk 2077: Where to Find Rebecca’s Shotgun | Guts Shotgun Location

One of the main reasons that the new anime series Cyberpunk Edgerunners was the cast of fun and lovable characters. One of these characters that fans adore is Rebecca, the loud and violent killer that cannot wait for the shooting to start. When the series premiered on Netflix, the video game Cyberpunk 2077 received its 1.6 Update, appropriately titled the “Edgrunners Update.” Among the things added were items that tie directly into the anime series with one of those being the shotgun that Rebecca wielded throughout the show. Now, players can fight their way through Night City with the powerhouse weaponry as long as they know where to find it. This guide will show you where to find Rebecca’s Shotgun, Guts, in Cyberpunk 2077.

Where To Find Rebecca’s Shotgun In Cyberpunk 2077

You can find the Guts shotgun at the same place where the anime series’ final battle takes place, inside Corpo Plaza in the Downtown region. At the center of Megacorpoaration’s buildings is Memorial Park, which has a large glass center area that fans will recognize from the show’s ending. You can get here by simply traversing Night City and going to the location on the map pictured below or you can use a Fast Travel terminal and get to this location quickly by traveling to Arasaka Tower.

To get your hand’s on this Iconic weapon, Head to the top area that surrounds the glass circular centerpiece. Once here, go to the south part of the Park opposite Arasaka Tower and go to the location shown on the map below Hidden in a bush, you will find Rebecca’s shotgun, Guts, sitting on a bloodstain.

Guts is a hard-hitting piece of weaponry, very much reflective of the explosive output seen in Cyberpunk Edgerunners. This weapon will let off a powerful recoil that will even push the player backward when fired, so don’t be surprised when it reduces your target to nothing. The weapon definitely fits its description, which reads, “Originally belonged to Rebecca from David Martinez’s crew. It’ll wreak bloody havoc, though it can be a little unpredictable. Much like its original owner.”

