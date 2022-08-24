20 NEW Upcoming Single Player Games Coming In 2023

While being able to play games with your friends is always a good time, there is nothing like a great single player experience that you can immerse yourself into. 2022 has had a strong list of single player games with some more still to come, but as the year starts to reach its final quarter, it’s time to start looking to next year and what exciting titles we will have the chance to experience! This list will highlight 20 upcoming games that are set to arrive in 2023!

#20 RoboCop: Rogue City

Developer: Teyon

Publisher: Necon

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release: June 2023

Starting with the game that was most recently announced, RoboCop: Rogue City sees players stepping behind the visor of Alex Murphy in an all-new story based on Paul Verhoeven’s 80s action classic. The upcoming First Person Shooter will see a new violent crime wave ravaging the streets of Detroit. With his trusty Auto-9 machine pistol and super-human strength, Murphy is set on taking the perps in, dead or alive.

The upcoming game will feature Peter Weller, the original actor for RoboCop returning to voice the iconic character. The game is being developed by Teyon who previously developed 2019’s Terminator: Resistance, another FPS title based on a popular 80s action franchise.

#19 Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Developer: Team Ninja

Publisher: Koei Tecmo

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Release: Q1-Q2 2023

Another fairly new announcement (having only been announced at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 during the Summer Game Fest) Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is an upcoming action role-playing game by Team Ninja, developers behind both Nioh titles and the Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins. This new Soulslike will follow in the footsteps of Nioh, placing the player in a real time period, this time being Feudal China, and will embellish it with supernatural abilities and beings.

With only a reveal trailer to go off of, the finer details of the game are still under wraps, but with the pedigree of the studio, this is one to keep an eye on.

#18 Black Myth: Wukong

Developer: Game Science

Publisher: N/A

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Release: 2023

Continuing the trend of Soulslikes, Black Myth: Wukong is another entry in the popular genre. Based on the 16th-century Chinese novel Journey to the West. players will be taking control of a monkey known only as “The Destined One,” who looks very similar to the titular character Sun Wokong, as they battle through a fantastical rendition of 7th century China against many supernatural beings and creatures. Multiple gameplay videos have been released for the game, showing a fluent and hard-hitting combat system with stunning visuals, all running in Unreal Engine 5, making the game set one of the first major projects to use the new engine.

#17 Horizon Call of the Mountain

Developer: Firesprite, Guerrilla Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation VR 2

Release: 2023

Be ready to explore the world of Horizon Zero Dawn and Forbidden West from an all-new perspective with the power of Sony’s upcoming VR system, the PlayStation VR2 in Horizon Call of the Mountain. Controlling series newcomer Ryas, players will primarily play the game via the “River Ride” mode that was shown off in the recent gameplay trailer for the title. Ryas will set out to find redemption for himself by confronting a new threat to the Sundom and will meet many characters along the way, both new and old, including an appearance of series protagonist Aloy.

#16 S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Developer: GSC Game World

Publisher: GSC Game World

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PC

Release: 2023

The next entry in the cult classic S.T.A.L.K.E.R. series, the upcoming survival horror FPS S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is finally set to release (hopefully) next year. The sequel will see players once again entering the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone as they take on many different enemies and anomalies as discover an epic tale that they will be able to shape with their actions. Players will need to manage their weapons and resources in order to survive the harsh environments of the Exclusion Zone.

The game was meant to release in December of 2022, but the Ukrainian development team put the game’s development on hold due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Development has since resumed and the game is now set to release in 2023.

#15 Redfall

Developer: Arkane Austin

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PC

Release: Early 2023

Redfall comes from the developers of the Dishonored series, Prey, and Deathloop, and puts their familiar superpower-infused FPS gameplay in an all-new setting against an all-new enemy: Vampires! Set in the titular town of Redfall, Massachusetts, players will get to choose between four characters with unique backstories and abilities as they attempt to survive the vampire invasion that has descended upon the island town. The open-world game will allow you to play in co-op with up to three friends, but there is also a fully dedicated single player mode for people who want to just kick back and slay some Vampires on their own.

#14 Dead Space

Developer: Motive Studio

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Release: January 27, 2023

After nearly a decade since its last entry, the Dead Space series is making a return with a complete ground-up remake of the original 2008 survival horror classic. With a complete graphical overhaul, players will return to the RIG suit as they control engineer Issac Clarke as he fights to survive the Necromorphs aboard the derelict ship, the USG Ishimura.

#13 Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Developer: Rocksteady Studios

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PC

Release: Q1-Q2 2023

Similar to the previously mentioned Redfall, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be another game that you can enjoy by yourself or with a group of super-powered friends. From the Batman Arkham series developer Rocksteady, the upcoming game starring the popular super-criminal team brought together by Amanda Waller with the mission to… well, kill the Justice League. Taking place in an open-world Metropolis, an invading Brainiac has been able to brainwash members of the Justice League like The Flash, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, and Superman, among others.

Being able to choose between Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Dead Shot, and King Shark, players will have to use their abilities, gadgets, and “wits” to find a way to defeat both the mind-controlled heroes as well as the invading alien force.

#12 Forspoken

Developer: Luminous Productions

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PC

Release: January 24, 2023

Forspoken is a new open-world action role-playing game coming from the developers of Final Fantasy XV, Luminous Productions. The game will star Frey Holland who is a young woman living in New York City when a portal opens and pulls her into the fantasy world of Athia. She will use a collection of magical abilities to take on the tyrannical rule of the Tania family and find a way home.

#11 Minecraft Legends

Developer: Mojang Studios, Blackbird Interactive

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release: Early 2023

Minecraft Legends is a new take on the popular Minecraft franchise that will combine third-person action and real-time strategy gameplay to give players a completely reimagined look at the gaming phenomenon. The game will see players fighting back against the forces of the Nether, who have invaded the Overworld. Leading your army against these forces, you will need to gather resources, build up defenses, and take back enemy-controlled regions to send the Piglins back to the firey realm from which they came.

#10 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel

Developer: Nintendo

Publisher: Nintendo

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Release: First half of 2023

The highly anticipated follow-up to the highly revered Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, its still unnamed sequel is currently set to release in the first half of next year and details are still being kept mostly under wraps. Being described as “darker” than the original game by producer Eiji Aonuma, the little footage we do have shows Zelda and Link finding the corpse of a new villain that, while many believe it to be Ganondorf, has not had their identity revealed. The open world will be the same one players got lost in in the first BOTW but with the additions of floating islands to explore, new abilities, and new enemies to combat on your quest across Hyrule.

#9 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Developer: Respawn Entertainment

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Release: 2023

The sequel to 2019’s Soulslike action-adventure game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the newest outing from Respawn Entertainment is set to build upon that title’s gameplay and story as they return to the Galaxy Far, Far, Away. Picking up five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will see players once again take control of Cal Kestis as he continues to evade the pursuit of the Empire alongside his ragtag team of heroes, all while baring the burden of being one of the galaxy’s final Jedi.

#8 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Developer: Insomniac Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 5

Release: 2023

Insomniac’s swing at Spider-man back in 2018 was a major success, with the game being hailed as the best Spider-Man video game to come out in the last decade and one of the best games to come out that year. Along with its follow-up, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the new iterations of the characters are now in full swing! Now, with both Spider-Men patrolling the streets of New York, it is only a matter of time before a new host of villains decide to make their presence known, with Venom being the big reveal at the end of the game’s announcement trailer and the trailer also has a voice-over that many are saying could belong to Kraven the Hunter.

It is unknown how the gameplay between games will differ, though it has been speculated that players will be able to play has both of the web-heads. While doing this in story missions wouldn’t be any different from what we saw in the first game, it would be exciting to be able to switch between the two while swinging through the open world, though this has not been confirmed. We will hopefully learn more information as the release date gets closer!

#7 Pragmata

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Release: 2023

Very little is known of Capcom’s upcoming action-adventure title Pragmata, with only a brief trailer announcing the game and then another that said that the game would be getting delayed from its original 2022 release window into 2023. The enigmatic reveal trailer showed what will likely be the two stars of the game: a being in an astronaut suit that speaks with a robotic voice and a little girl that seems to have special abilities, one of them being able to breathe in space. Capcom’s official description of the game says that it is a game that is set in a “dystopian near-future on Earth’s Moon,” but as we move closer to the release of the new IP, more details will hopefully be shared.

#6 The Wolf Among Us 2

Developer: TellTale Games, AdHoc Studio

Publisher: TellTale Games, Athlon Games

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S,

Release: 2023

When Telltale Games closed down in 2018, many fans were disappointed that the already announced follow-up to their beloved 2013 outing The Wolf Among Us would never see the light of day. Now, after the company was revived in 2019 and an exciting-looking trailer was shown off earlier this year, we are just months away from a follow-up that fans will have been waiting a decade for.

This sequel will see the return of Bigby, the Sheriff of Fabletown as a cold winter sweeps through New York City. Picking up six months after the original game, the power of Fabletown is in flux after the corrupt administration was ousted at the end of the first game, creating some tension between Bigby and acting Deputy Mayor, Snow White. When a new case starts to blur the lines between Fabletown and NYPD, the future of Fabletown could be in jeopardy and it will be through your choices that its fate will be decided.

#5 Starfield

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PC

Release: First half of 2023

Bethesda’s upcoming space-faring RPG Starfield will be the first new IP from the storied game studio will be developing in 25 years. Taking place in a faraway solar system, players will take control of a space exploration faction known as Constellation and will be able to fully customize their character’s appearance, traits, and skills. Described by its director Todd Howard as “Skyrim in space,” players will get to explore Bethesda’s most expansive world yet with the studio touting over 1,000 planets to explore through the game’s galaxy.

#4 Alan Wake II

Developer: Remedy Entertainment

Publisher: Epic Games

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S

Release: 2023

While a brief CG trailer is the only piece of content we have for the game, Remedy’s newest title and follow-up to their atmospheric 2010 title Alan Wake II. Once again starring the titular character Alan Wake, the upcoming sequel will be a continuation of the first game while becoming more of a survival horror title rather than the first game’s horror-infused action. While little is known about the sequel, a follow-up to the cult classic with a new, scarier direction could be a sleeper hit when it releases next year!

#3 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Developer: Square Enix

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PlayStation 5

Release: Winter 2023

The continuation of the retelling of one of gaming’s most influential titles, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the second part of the three-part remake project and will be picking up right after the story-shifting ending of 2020’s Final Fantasy VII Remake left off. With the party leaving Midgar and journeying out into the world to find Sephiroth, there are many lingering questions that need to be answered, none more important than the implications that were introduced at its predecessor’s shocking conclusions. With the fates of Cloud, Zack, Aerith, and the rest of the world now up in the air, we will have to wait and see what happens as the Unknown Journey continues next winter!

#2 Resident Evil 4

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Release: March 24, 2023

Yet another remake of one of gaming’s most important titles, Capcom is giving 2005’s Resident Evil 4 the same treatment that they have given its predecessors Resident Evil 2 & 3 over the last few years with a complete ground-up remake. Retelling the story of former rookie cop turned special agent Leon S. Kennedy as he sent to a remote European village to save the kidnapped daughter of the President of the United States, Ashley Graham, the game will follow the graphical style and gameplay of the recent REmakes. The game is also expected to also carry over those game’s more grounded tone with the remake leaning into more of the darker aspects of the original title, though we hope that doesn’t take away Leon’s ability to suplex Ganados!

#1 Final Fantasy XVI

Developer: Square Enix

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PlayStation 5

Release: Summer 2023

A few months ahead of the continuation of Final Fantasy 7, an all-new story will be written as the next numbered entry in the storied JRPG series brings the long-running franchise to places it has never gone before. Final Fantasy XVI is set in the world of Valisthea, a realm that has beings known as Eikons, mythical beings that players will recognize as the series’ summons like Baphomet and Shiva. Players take control of Clive Rosfield who sets out on a quest for revenge after a series of tragic events related to the Eikon Ifrit. As the game follows Clive across three parts of his life, they will meet many different characters, both friends and enemies as well as battle many different monsters with mechanics that the series have never used before. Speaking of new for the franchise, this game’s down is set to be much darker and grounded compared to some of its contemporaries. With Naoki Yoshida and Kazutoyo Maehiro, the producer and writer of the acclaimed Final Fantasy XIV as well as Ryota Suzuki, known for his work on the Devil May Cry series, the game is shaping up to be exciting!