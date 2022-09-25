Cult of the Lamb: How to Earn Money Quickly

Money makes the world go round and things are no different in Cult of the Lamb so here's how to stack up that sweet, sweet coin.

Cult of the Lamb is just the kind of game to activate that little devil on your shoulder. With tons of different ways to use and abuse your power as a cult leader, this chilling yet adorable little indie gem from Massive Monster will have you chuckling your way through everything from human sacrifice to cannibalism. However, if you don’t want your overzealous followers to turn on you, you’d better make sure you’ve got enough money to solve just about any problem.

How to Get Rich in Cult of the Lamb

There are a number of different ways to score some extra coin in Cult of the Lamb, but one of the first you’ll have access to is selling your excess resources. To make this faster and more effective, you’re going to want to unlock the Level II Lumber and Stone Yards as soon as possible so that you can get the maximum amount of resources. Even when the value inevitably drops to only a single coin per unit, you can still make crazy money off of this strategy.

Next up is tithing. Through the Possessions tab in your church, you can unlock both the ability to extort tithes from your followers as well as the Ritual of Enrichment. Extorting tithes will allow you to approach each of your followers and demand money from them on a daily basis, while the Ritual of Enrichment will net you an insane amount of money, albeit at the cost of some of your flock’s faith.

Another way to earn some quick cash is to complete the fishing quest at Pilgrim’s Passage. Once you’ve caught the four required fish types, you can buy the squid, octopus, and lobster for 10 gold each and then sell them back at your compound for 20. Of course, there will be diminishing returns on this, but you can definitely rack up some quick dough with this strategy.

You can also finish off the Law & Order category in your church to unlock a Tax Enforcer. Appointing this role to one of your flunkies will allow them to go around and collect money on your behalf, saving you the time and effort of extorting your followers one by one. Furthermore, once you’ve unlocked a few competitors at the Lonely Shack, you can make bets on games of Knucklebones there as well.

By far, the easiest way to gain an embarrassment of riches in Cult of the Lamb, though, is to unlock every kind of structure in the game. Naturally, this is time-consuming, but it should happen on its own eventually by virtue of you just playing the game normally. Once you’ve done this, all accumulated faith will now turn into money and before you know it you’ll have more money than you know what to do with.