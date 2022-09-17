Cult of the Lamb: How to Win at Knucklebones | Mini-game Guide

Cult of the Lamb gives players plenty to do to stay busy as the days go by and Knucklebones is one of them. Master the game with our guide.

The great thing about games like Cult of the Lamb is just how quickly time flies by when you start playing. Between all of the farming, keeping your followers fed, delivering sermons, and building up your materials, hours will just fly by when you play the game. This is without even getting into the rogue-lite and dungeon-crawling elements or the mini-games.

That’s right, Cult of the Lamb also comes with a selection of mini-games for you to try out, one of which is Knucklebones. The dice game is a unique and surprisingly fun addition to the main quests of the indie hit as it combines random luck with just enough strategy to reward players who are careful with their moves. However, if you’re struggling, fear not, for we’ve got all of the tips and tricks you’ll need to master Knucklebones completely.

How to Win at Knucklebones in Cult of the Lamb

The first thing you’re going to need to understand to play Knucklebones in Cult of the Lamb is the rules behind the game. Essentially, players take turns rolling a single die and select between three slots for where to put whatever number happens to come up. Early in the game, the selection is less important, but as soon as you get a number that your opponent has already rolled, you can start to gain an advantage.

For instance, if you roll a two, and your opponent has a column with a two in it, line up your two in the slot below to eliminate that number from their column. If they have multiples of a number placed in the same column, you can actually take more than one die from them, giving you a further edge. Conversely, when you lay out your dies, if you have multiples of a number, try to place them in different columns so that your opponent can’t use this strategy against you.

The game ends when one of you has filled up all nine of your slots. When that happens, the numbers will be tallied up, and whoever has the higher total will win. Unfortunately, this means you can play the game perfectly and still lose simply because you happened to get mostly ones and twos along the way. Still, this is rare, so just keep following these simple strategies, and you’ll best your Knucklebones opponents in no time.

One final note: you’ll only be able to play against Ratau at first, but over the course of your exploration, you’ll find three more opponents in the dungeons. Though these new players grow increasingly more difficult to beat, you can absolutely win against all of them with the above strategies. So keep on rolling those dice, and good luck!