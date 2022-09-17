Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Get Dream Shards | Rare Daily Material Guide

The latest update for Disney Dreamlight Valley adds a new method for hunting Dream Shards. Previously, Dream Shards were required for quest progression — these rare shards are only found through a small number of activities, and players can mistakenly sell them all off for Star Coins. If you’re looking for every method to earn Dream Shards and want an abundant bounty to store in your chests for a rainy day, here’s every method we’ve found so far.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is the wildly popular new Stardew Valley / Animal Crossing adventure game where you clean up an abandoned valley full of classic Disney characters. Make friends with Goofy, Donald Duck, Mickey Mouse and more while crafting furniture, unlocking new realms, and rescuing the valley from an encroaching menace. No pressure when you’ve got a bunch of friends both old and new to hang out with.

How To Find Dream Shards

Dream Shards and Night Shards are rare materials that only spawn through a handful of sources. They’re often required for quest progression — do not sell Shards if you have lots in your inventory! You may need them to complete quests and continue your adventure.

Below, we’ll list all the methods for finding Dream Shards. New Dream Shards can be collected daily — or by accessing new areas you haven’t reached yet on the map.

Night Vines : Removing Night Vines has a chance to spawn Dream Shards. New vines will appear daily with a chance to drop Shards. New areas are packed with vines. If you need to reach a new area, you can move the Wishing Well behind a barrier to access. Then clear the area of vines for more quick shards.

Feeding Critters : Feeding critters their favorite food has a chance to spawn Shards. Each critter has a food they like best — and animals will only drop a Shard for feeding daily. Check out the animal companionship guide here for more information.

Sparkling Buried Items: New sparkling buried items will appear daily in your valley. Explore the valley and use the Shovel to dig up sparkling treasures.

These methods also give increased Shard rewards after the latest patch. Feeding critters or digging up buried glowing spots in the ground can give you 50+ shards. Not a bad haul compared to the relatively limited number of shards the game used to offer. If you’re diligent and hunt for shards daily, you’ll never have to worry about progression gates.