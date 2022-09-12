Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Cook Crudités | Recipe Guide

One of the most misleading (and required) recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley is Crudités. This French appetizer is incredibly simple to make in-game and IRL — you just need a bunch of raw, washed vegetables and some vinaigrette. The vegetables don’t even matter. You can use carrots, bell peppers, zucchini or whatever else you prefer. The same games in Chez Remy’s kitchen. There’s just one problem with cooking Crudités. As of right now, the in-game recipe is wrong.

We’ll explain more below. This is either an error or an intended bit of confusion. Disney Dreamlight Valley is still in Early-Access, despite gaining huge popularity since release. There’s a lot that’s unfinished in this magical kingdom, and we expect plenty of fresh updates to clear up problems like this in the near future. And that includes new realms, new classic characters to become friends with, and new buildings to plop down into your customizable village.

How To Cook Crudités | Recipe Guide

Crudités are a simple raw vegetable spread in Disney Dreamlight Valley. You’ll be able to cook after reopening Chez Remy and completing Remy’s friendship quests. Enhancing the restaurant allows you to start cooking and unlocking recipes, and one of the early recipes you’ll need to cook is Crudités.

Crudités Recipe: x1 Vegetable [Any] — Excluding Lettuce.

The recipe in your recipe book shows [Any Vegetable] but this isn’t true. If you use Lettuce in your recipe, you’ll always get Salad instead. You can use any vegetable EXCEPT lettuce to create crudités. That’s what makes this recipe so confounding for some players. There’s a reason why this happens. In Disney Dreamlight Valley, some recipes have specific requirements while others can use almost any ingredients. For crudités, you can use any vegetable. But, salad is made when using x1 Lettuce. If you use x1 Lettuce at the cooking menu, you’ll always get salad — it takes priority of crudités which can be made with any vegetable.

It sounds confusing, but it is really simple. You can use Eggplant, Cucumber, Zucchini, Bell Peppers, and much more. You can find seeds for planting vegetables at several of the realm stalls. These are all natural ingredients, so you won’t need to unlock more purchase options from Chez Remy, who will sell Eggs, Peanuts, Milk and more ingredients once you level up his friendship by completing quests. Don’t forget to check out our full recipe guide or learn how to cook Ratatouille in the list of links above. There’s still a lot to cover in Disney Dreamlight Valley, so expect even more updates in the future.