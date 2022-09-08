Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Earn Coins Fast With Crafting Recipes & Fishing | Easy Money Guide

You can never have enough coins in Disney Dreamlight Valley — the extremely popular early-access game has plenty of stuff you need to buy, including expensive upgrades for your house. Scrooge McDuck drives a hard bargain, and makes you pay for almost everything if his services are required. You can’t unlock a second floor without paying big bucks to McDuck. You can’t even repair fast-travel Wishing Wells until you’ve paid McDuck! Keeping a stockpile of coins is important, so here’s a quick way to earn plenty. You’ll just need to unlock Remy and start cooking.

More Disney Dreamlight Valley guides:

All Royal Tool Locations | Second Floor & Storage Upgrade Guide | Fast Travel Guide

Making Lots Of Coins With Remy | Getting Started

Before we can begin, you’ll need to unlock cooking and fishing. Fishing is available early once you acquire the Royal Fishing Rod, and cooking becomes available once you arrive in Remy’s Realm (Ratatouille) and complete some of his quests.

How To Unlock Fishing: Early in the game, you’ll get a quest to find the four Royal Tools. Acquire the Pickaxe in the Main Plaza, then break through the rocks to enter Peaceful Meadow. Collect the Broken Fishing Rod in the northeast, then talk to Goofy and complete his quests to repair it.

How To Unlock Cooking: Cooking is available in Remy’s Realm (Ratatouille) — travel there first and start doing Friendship Quests to unlock his bonuses and kitchen immediately. You’ll need to do quests for Remy to unlock peanuts as an ingredient.

Once you do that, you’ll be good to go. I also recommend increasing friendship with fishing companion — the higher level the fishing companion, the more fish you’ll get per catch.

How To Farm For Coins With Cooking

To earn coins fast, we’re going to cook the most valuable recipe. The most valuable recipe is Smoked Peanuts & Anglerfish — each dish sells for at least $2,200 coins. You can also add +3 ingredients to this recipe to increase the price even more.

Where To Find Anglerfish: Anglerfish can be caught by fishing in the Forgotten Lands. Bring fishing companions to increase your chances of catching an Anglerfish. Each Anglerfish sells for $1,500 coins before you even cook it.

Where To Find Peanuts : Peanuts are only available once you complete enough quests for Remy . After meeting Remy, continue to complete quests until you unlock Peanuts as a cooking ingredient. Peanuts are purchased through Remy. This is the only way to obtain peanuts.

: Peanuts are only available once you complete enough . After meeting Remy, continue to complete quests until you unlock Peanuts as a cooking ingredient.

To cook Smoked Peanuts & Anglerfish, simply combine those two ingredients — you can also add +3 ingredients to the recipe for more coins per sale. This is the best possible recipe that gives you the biggest output of coin for the least amount of work. You only need two ingredients, and they’re hardly impossible to find… even if the anglerfish is extremely ugly.