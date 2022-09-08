God of War Ragnarok Accessibility Features Detailed

With the growth of technology, new possibilities are coming out all the time for how the titles can be played. You’d think we’re just talking about motion controls and VR headsets, but it’s a little more nuanced. You see, there are plenty of people today who don’t have the ability to play games like most people. They may not have complete control of their limbs, or they may not have a key limb at all. In addition, they may have sight or hearing issues, and that can obviously affect their gaming experience. “Accessibility Features” in games is what is done to allow those people to be able to play games without issue or to be able to compensate for their issues. The Last of Us Part 1 did a great job breaking down all their accessibility features, and now, God of War Ragnarok has laid out theirs as well.

According to sources, God of War Ragnarok will have 60 different options for accessibility in order to help players both enjoy the game and still play it. There will be simple options like being able to auto-run down certain places, as well as bigger ones like indicators to help guide you to enemies in combat.

Furthermore, you’re going to be able to tailor the visuals of the game so that they can “fit your eyes” should you need them to. The team apparently had a “wide range” of people coming to both consult and test the accessibility features of the game to ensure that it would work as they hoped it could and would be able to fit a wide array of gamers.

There will be options to have key audio cues to do certain things or for visual aids to pop up on the screen just showing off a button to press to inform players with special needs better how to progress in the game.

The game’s lead UX designer, Mila Pavlin, talked about these features. Mila noted that they “weren’t just features” but rather a way to ensure that everyone would be able to “move forward” with the game and franchise but to do that, you had to ensure it could reach as many people as possible:

“For us, that meant including more people, making sure that people can customize more, and making sure that it’s a comfortable play experience for everybody.”

While we’ll admit that many of you likely won’t be customizing your play experience that much with these accessibility options, that’s also not the point of it. The point here is that these 60+ options will allow people that DO need to customize the game the option to do so. More games need these kinds of options, so let’s hope the trend continues going forward.

Source: GameInformer