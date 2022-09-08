World War 2 Marvel Game In The Works?

As you all are perfectly aware by now, the history of Marvel games in the video game space has been inconsistent over the years. True, we’ve had some absolute bangers like the Marvel vs. Capcom games up until Infinite, that is, and then there are things like Marvel’s Spider-Man that blew people’s minds with how grand it was. But there were also games like Marvel’s Avengers and a LOT of movie spinoff games that were just, well, they were there. Ok? Now, it’s not surprising that there are more games from the brand coming out, but a new rumor is stating one is going to go VERY far back to tell its story.

This rumor comes via Twitter and a source that HAS been right in the past, just to be clear. They are saying that Skydance Media, as well as well-known developer Amy Hennig, will be making a World War 2 game that’ll star Captain America and Black Panther. The two will apparently team up in order to fight off the forces of Hydra during the war.

That certainly would be a unique game in the universe, wouldn’t you say? But would it really work? Well, given these characters, yes, it could. After all, Captain America was literally made in/for World War II, and as for Black Panther, the character is a legacy, not just a single person. So it wouldn’t be the famous T’Challa who would be in the panther habit, but either his father or grandfather depending on how you want to look at the potential timeline here.

World War 2 as a whole has been a part of the comics line for a long time. With various characters over the years being found in or around it. Wolverine, for example, has been part of multiple stories in multiple continuities about World War 2. Captain America, at times, is seen only by himself in the war, other times, he has his Howling Commandoes, and other times he teams up with Namor and the original Human Torch to become another superhero group via The Invaders.

Black Panther’s history in the comics with World War II is a bit spottier, but it is there. In the comics, it was King Azzuri who wielded the habit during the period. The Axis Powers tried to take control of Africa near where Wakanda was, and Azzuri stopped that pretty thoroughly—even fighting Captain America at one point.

Either way, at the very least, there would be a fair “lore reason” for this game to happen. But whether it actually will happen is another story. This might be seen as too much of a reach for some, but only time will tell for sure.

Source: Twitter