Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Gameplay to Be Shown Soon

Without a doubt, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is one of the most highly-anticipated games of next year. The first title was basically a masterpiece, and it set up plenty for a sequel. We know the game is coming thanks to the reveal trailer that showed Peter Parker and Miles Morales teaming up to handle a new threat, but outside of that? It’s been pretty quiet. Now, there are obviously a few ways that you can take this, but most are taking it the more positive way due to how great the previous game was. Plus, there is now news about a gameplay reveal coming soon.

This comes from an insider on Twitter via Millie Amand. Just so you know, there has been a lot of news that came out via her in the past, especially when it comes to PlayStation, so this is one source you could potentially take at her word. And to be fair, she’s not spoiling anything major, she’s just noting that at present, Insomniac Games is prepping to show off the next bunch of footage for the game. What’s more, it’ll be gameplay footage, which will obviously make fans happy.

Another thing that Millie notes is that the higher-ups are very happy with how Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is looking and feeling right now. Saying that it “exceeds expectations” and one person thought they were watching a cutscene versus actual gameplay footage.

All of this makes sense for the very basic reason that the game is going to be on PS5 this time around and even though the recent Spider-Man Remastered title looked pretty great, the PS5 will more than likely be able to push the bounds of things even further.

Now, as for the plot of the second game, we only have one tease, and that would be that of Venom. But it’s not Eddie Brock at first like in the comics, oh no, the different world of this Spider-Man has revealed via the endgame stinger of the first title that it is Harry Osborne.

In this world, Harry Osborne and his mother both had a genetic disease that was slowly killing them. His mother died first and Harry was getting sick before his father intervened with an “experimental” treatment. By which we found out that he put Harry in a stasis tube of sorts alongside a Symbiote. Yes, THAT kind of Symbiote. We even see it reach out for Norman at the end of the stinger.

Obviously, there are a lot of other characters that are likely going to be in the game, but whether we’ll see them in the upcoming gameplay video remains to be seen. But no matter what, fans are going to be pumped about this.

