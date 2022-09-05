Marvel’s Midnight Suns Drops Hero History Trailer

The latest character showcase trailer for the upcoming tactical turn-based RPG Marvel’s Midnight Suns has arrived. In keeping with the hero-packed game’s previous character trailers, this one dives a bit more deeply into the history surrounding one of its playable characters. This time, however, there’s a bit of a twist. That’s because this hero is in fact the first customisable hero character in a Marvel game.

Players will be stepping into the catsuited shoes of “The Hunter” in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. As a new character that’s been uniquely created for the game, it’s interesting that 2K and Firaxis Games have drawn upon themes and content from the wider Marvel universe in order to create her origin story. As with other in-game characters such as Captain Marvel, Wolverine, Captain America and more, The Hunter has been treated to their very own “Hero History” over on the game’s official YouTube channel. You can check it out in full right here for the upshot on Marvel’s newest playable hero.

As explained in the clip, The Hunter’s mysterious backstory reveals that they’re the child of the immortal and menacing sorceress Lilith. That’s right, the same Lilith, Mother of Demons who takes up arms with Hydra as the main antagonists of Marvel’s Midnight Suns. The footage also goes into a bit more detail about the depth of customisation options available for players as The Hunter. Players will be able to adapt various facets of their Hunter’s physical appearance, including their gender, hairstyle and other cosmetic features. In addition, players can tweak their Hunter’s combat style by adjusting their given abilities to suit a preferred playstyle.

Once players have crafted their ideal Hunter, it’ll be straight down to the business of being a superhero, as The Hunter goes toe-to-toe with their otherworldly and rather terrifying parent throughout the course of the game. Families, eh? It’s all very complex but the footage does give players some insights into the backstory of Lilith and a little more insight into how and why she ended up becoming the Mother of Demons as opposed to The Hunter’s actual mother.

It’s good to see yet more content coming out ahead of the release of Marvel’s Midnight Suns, which was last month revealed to be postponed until next March. Eager players will be able to take comfort in the wealth of gameplay trailers for their favourite characters as well as a fair few hero deep dives like this one. Either way, it’s certainly something to tide us over while we wait for this engaging-looking slice of action to launch.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is due to release by the end of March 2023 and will be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

