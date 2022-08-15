Check Out Marvel’s Midnight Suns Wolverine Gameplay

While some fans may still be smarting from the news of Marvel’s Midnight Suns being delayed, this hasn’t deterred the game from rolling out the latest in its series of hero deep dives. Most recently, some of the playable characters explored in the game’s ongoing YouTube series have been Captain America and Captain Marvel. Today, fans are now able to get a more detailed look at one of Marvel’s most iconic characters, Logam, also known as Wolverine.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a turn-based, tactical RPG and as such, Wolverine’s classic adamantium claws will have their own special set of skills for players to learn and employ in different scenarios. Described as a tank/distributed damage speciality character, Wolverine’s primary skillset revolves around his innate healing abilities and naturally intimidating presence, making him the ideal tank player to have in a party. He can absorb damage like a champion and easily regenerates hit points thanks to his mutations. Combine this with a high-intensity, ferocious style of attack, and Wolverine makes for a formidable hero on the battleground. You can check out the gameplay deep dive trailer right here to get a feel for Wolverine’s unique combat skills and abilities in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

In addition to the gameplay trailer, Marvel’s Midnight Suns has also shared a more in-depth look at the origins and history of Wolverine in the Marvel universe, as it did with Captain Marvel, Captain America, Spider-Man, Iron Man and Doctor Strange. Despite the news of the game’s release being pushed back until early 2023, the marketing and promo efforts behind Marvel’s Midnight Suns show no signs of slowing down.

On top of this, news just out today has revealed that fans eager to get started with the game will be getting another look at what’s coming up during the fast-approaching Disney D23 Expo. Those keen to find out what’s going on with Marvel’s Midnight Suns can tune into the special Disney and Marvel Games Showcase, which will be streamed live from the D23 Expo on Friday, September 9.

The game will be focusing on the heinous exploits of Lilith, Mother of Demons, who combines her evil powers with the might of the equally evil Hydra, in a storyline that developers Firaxis Games and publisher 2K describe as “the darker side of Marvel.” Players will be able to step into the shoes of the first customisable hero character in a Marvel game as ‘The Hunter’, a mysterious, demon-slaying newcomer to the Midnight Suns. As this character, they’ll be able to forge alliances and build relationships with legendary marvel heroes such as Wolverine, Captain Marvel, Blade, the Scarlet Witch and many others. It certainly looks like an exciting game, so perhaps it will be worth the wait until next spring, after all.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is due to release by the end of March 2023 and will be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Source