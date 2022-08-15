Steam Deck Orders Are Now Going Out Even Faster

Valve has announced that it is once again able to increase the number of Steam Deck orders that it is sending out to those who have pre-ordered the company’s portable PC. The announcement came as the company sent out its latest weekly invites to those who got their orders in for the Steam Deck up to a year ago. Check out Valve’s announcement regarding Steam Deck order invites below.

Hi all, just a quick note that starting with this morning’s batch of Steam Deck order invites, we’ve increased the number of emails we’re sending out (again). We’re excited to get more of these into your hands! (Order emails are sent out Monday and Thursday mornings PT) Valve

The good news regarding Valve’s fulfillment of Steam Deck orders just keeps coming as of late. The company announced last month that it would be able to bring forward masses of orders that had been, until that point, slated for the end of this year. It was the biggest win for those waiting for a Steam Deck since the release of the machine in February.

Fixing the supply chain issues moved almost every order prior to the announcement into the July-September window. Valve was even able to give gamers who pre-ordered the Steam Deck for a time after the announcement a guarantee of delivery by the end of the year instead of 2023. “As of today we’ve updated the reservation windows, and everyone who’s currently in the reservation queue will get their Steam Deck email this year. Many customers who were in the “Q4 or later” window have been bumped up to “Q3 (July-September)” window. And everyone else is now solidly in the “Q4 (October-December)” window.“

The latest update suggests that in the two weeks since the supply chain announcement, Valve has been able to guarantee an even greater weekly supply for customers. Those who pre-ordered the console and have been waiting for up to 12 months shouldn’t have much longer to wait now.

The Steam Deck has been a smash hit with those who have been able to get their hands on one. The device is now the most used Linux based PC hardware according to Steam’s hardware survey, and over 4000 games are now officially supported. The response from gamers has been overwhelmingly positive, with the Steam Deck seeming to have lived up to Valve’s lofty claims about what it is capable of thus far.

Hopefully, more gamers are able to get their hands on the impressive hardware sooner rather than later. If Valve wants to make the device a mainstream success, it’s going to need to sell it to more than just the people who pre-ordered it right after it was announced.

