Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Get The Royal Tools | Locations Guide

Early in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll be sent to collect four Royal Tools by Merlin at the magical castle — one of the earliest locations you’ll visit. You’ll have to find these royal tools yourself with a little work. The four handy tools give you new ways to interact with the world. You’ll need all four to really get your world started right. If you’re struggling to get all four tools and complete one of the earliest quests in the game, we’ve got all the locations listed below.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now in Early Access on Xbox Game Pass. After one day, the new title has completely smashed through the Steam Charts — it might not be finished, but this game just got a huge start. We can’t wait to see what else gets added to this extremely comfy adventure.

Royal Tools Locations | Quest Completion Guide

There are four tools to find in Disney Dreamlight Valley — the pickaxe, watering can, shovel and fishing rod. Once you find a tool, it will be permanently added to your tools and can be used for the rest of your adventure.

You’ll hunt down tools for Merlin in the game once you reach the Main Plaza. The first three tools can be found in any order, but the Fishing Rod can only be accessed in the Peaceful Meadow. The realm to the south of the Main Plaza can only be accessed once you collect the Pickaxe. The Pickaxe allows you to break through the stone barrier blocking the way into Peaceful Meadow.

Pickaxe : Main Plaza – Found in a glowing stone in the southeast corner of the plaza. Collecting the pickaxe unlocks the day / night cycle, and allows you to break rocks to collect minerals or shatter stone barriers.

: Main Plaza – Found in a glowing stone in the southeast corner of the plaza.

Watering Can : Main Plaza – In the northwest section of the plaza, right behind your house. You’ll find it behind the wooden barrels. The Watering Can is used to water crops — flowers or whatever else you plant with seeds can be watered.

: Main Plaza – In the northwest section of the plaza, right behind your house. You’ll find it behind the wooden barrels.

Shovel : Main Plaza – Found just outside the shuttered “Chez Remy” restaurant in the northeast section of the plaza. Reach the old restaurant in the northeast — the area is surrounded by purple thorns — to collect it. The shovel can dig holes for planting, or you can clear barriers.

: Main Plaza – Found just outside the shuttered “Chez Remy” restaurant in the northeast section of the plaza.

Fishing Rod : Peaceful Meadow – Once you reach Peaceful Meadow (accessible through the stone barrier that can be broken with the Pickaxe) you’ll be able to find the fishing rod. Search the pond in the northeast section of the map. Collect the Broken Fishing Rod at the pond and then travel to Goofy’s House . Goofy is located just east. Complete the “ Fishing Expedition ” quest to unlock the full fishing rod.

: Peaceful Meadow – Once you reach Peaceful Meadow (accessible through the stone barrier that can be broken with the Pickaxe) you’ll be able to find the fishing rod. Search the pond in the northeast section of the map.

And that covers all four of your main tools. You’ll be using these first four tools for most of your early activities in Dreamlight Valley. There’s a lot to do, and a lot of characters to meet (and become friends with) — this is just the beginning.