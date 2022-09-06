Xbox Game Pass Reveals New and Leaving Titles

When you look at the history of the Xbox franchise, it’s clear that the console has managed tomade a splash with its unique IP like Halo, Gears of War, and a few others. However, there always seemed to be something missing. Mainly because as time went on, the Xbox systems seemed to kind of just be lagging behind the other systems in one form or another, but the thing that would change everything for the company behind the console was the Xbox Game Pass. This unique idea would give players access to all sorts of games both new and old, all for a low monthly rate. Gamers and critics love it, and every month they’re curious about what’s next for the pass so they can play more games.

So, what are the titles that are coming and going on the Xbox Game Pass in September? Let’s start with what’s coming first. The games on the way are Disney’s Dreamlight Valley, DC’s League of Super-Pets, You Suck At Parking, Train Sim World 3, Despot’s Game, Metal Hellsinger, Opus Magnum, and Ashes’ of Singularity Escalation.

Admittedly, these aren’t the biggest or the best titles around, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try some of them out. Some of these are interesting titles due to their genre, and others are very light-hearted games that’ll easily take up some of your time as you await the next game that you want to play overall. Take the opportunity to enjoy something different since you have the pass.

Now, as for what’s leaving as of September 15th, that would be: A Plague’s Tale: Innocence, Aragami 2, Bug Fables, Craftopia, Final Fantasy XIII, Flynn: Son Of Crimson, I Am Fish, Lost Words: Beyond the Page, Mighty Goose, SkateBird, The Artful Escape.

Unlike in the previous batch, there are some top-tier games here that can’t be ignored, not the least of which is the Final Fantasy title and A Plague’s Tale, both of which have been praised for one reason or another, and both are getting sequels that’ll come out on Xbox Series X/S soon enough. There are also some ones that you should play just for the experience like Bug Fables, which many found very charming upon release.

Again, this is the beauty and benefit of the Xbox Game Pass–it’s possible you might not have heard of some of these games, and through the pass, you’ll get to try them out at no extra cost to you. If you don’t like them? Then you can move on to the next game! It’s really that simple.

You have until September 15th before the games swap out, so don’t miss your chance for some fun!

Source: Twitter