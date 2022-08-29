Is Final Fantasy Struggling?

Final Fantasy is one of the most captivating series in gaming, and as such, has captured the imagination of thousands of players around the globe. Due to the series being one of the longest-running RPGs in the world, it has become a household name. It’s influence can also be seen in several RPGs, both Eastern and Western, that have been released since. It’s no secret that Square Enix owns one of the most beloved franchises in the world. With games constantly keeping among one another for the top spot, and Final Fantasy 15 not performing as well as Square might have hoped, there is a bit of worry surrounding the future of this series.

Just how long can Final Fantasy go on in its current state, and will Square Enix end up closing the door on the franchise altogether.?

Is The Final Fantasy Series Going Under?

The short anwser is no. The series isn’t going under. You don’t need to worry about never seeing another Final Fantasy. With that being said, no the franchise isn’t doing as well since the last few mainline games didn’t sell that well. It costs a lot of money to make a high-budget fantasy RPG, and keep them releasing. The problem for Square comes in with the fact that they have repeatedly failed to recapture the love players had for earlier games in the series.

While this may sound a bit gloomy, there is a lot of hope. For starters, Final Fantasy 7’s remake is extremely popular and doing great. Even if that didn’t exist there is the MMORPG giant Final Fantasy 14. This game literally couldn’t handle the player load and had hour-long lines to log in to its servers when the last expansion, Endwalker was released. While a lot of the money that the MMO gets from subscribers does go back into the game, there’s no denying that it’s still making a major profit.

In addition, gamers are still buying the retro titles off of the online shops present on modern-day consoles, and merch for the series is still moving. While it may not be doing as well as something like Pokemon, Final Fantasy won’t go anywhere anytime soon. If anything, we will see a cut back in the titles released from the series, and more of a focus may be put on surefire sellers like Final Fantasy 7 and Final Fantasy 14.