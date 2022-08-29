Genshin Impact Faded Red Satin, Trimmed Red Silk, and Rich Red Brocade Farming Guide

If you are playing Genshin Impact then you already know there’s a plethora of items to collect out there. This is especially true if you’re trying to level up characters in Sumeru. There are plenty of region-exlcusive enemies that drop ascension materials for you to take on. If you’re looking to spruce up weapons from the region, then you will need to pick up Faded Red Satin, Trimmed Red Silk, and Rich Red Brocade.

Faded Red Satin, Trimmed Red Silk, and Rich Red Brocade Location in Genshin Impact

Faded Red Satin, Trimmed Red Silk, and Rich Red Brocade from Eremite enemies. These enemies can only be found in Sumeru and tend to have a decent chunk of health. As seen from the map above, they have spawn points all over the region, making them easy to farm. With that being said, there are more Eremites in the northern part of Sumeru than in the southern part. You should naturally collect these drops as you play through Sumeru, and you likely won’t find yourself in short supply of them all that often.

Here are all the Eremites you can encounter:

Like most enemy group types, every Eremite will attack a little bit differently. If you don’t want to fight Eremites or only need a few more items, then you can always open up the in-game shop. It’s here that you can turn in your Starglitter for a set amount of items each month, including the Eremite drops.