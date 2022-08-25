Genshin Nelotpala Lotus Farming Guide

Genshin Impact has regional specialties for every area in the game, including Sumeru. One regional specialty you will want to collect is the Nelotpala Lotus or Lunar Lotus. This is a common flower that can be found in several places around the map. Below we go over where the Nelotpala Lotus spawns and the best places to farm the item.

More Genshin Impact Guides:

Nelotpala Lotus Spawn Locations in Genshin Impact

Image via Teyvat Interactive Map by HoYoverse

The Nelotpala Lotus tends to spawn around areas with a ton of water. Due to this, the hotspots for the Lotus are around the Lokapala Jungle, near Avidya Forest, and up the river north of the Ardavia Valley. The Nelotpala Lotus spawns on top of bodies of water in this area and are easy to collect. Just be careful when moving around in water from Lotus to Lotus to keep from drowning.

You do need this item to ascend the five-star bow user Tighnari. As most regional specialties generally have several characters that use them, this is likely to change in future updates. Interestingly enough, the picture of the Lotus shown in your inventory is yellow, but it is actually a blue flower when floating on the water.

Can You Buy Nelotpala Lotus in Genshin Impact?

No, you can not currently purchase the Nelotpala Lotus in the game. This is likely to change in the future as most items will eventually make their way into a shop. This doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t spend your time collecting as many Nelotpala Lotus as possible though, as they are a key crafting ingredient needed to make the Dendroculus Resonance Stone.