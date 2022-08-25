Who Should You Pull For in Genshin Impact 3.0?

Genshin Impact now has up to four banners running in a single patch, and with only five weeks to pull, it can be stressful. It also doesn’t help that 3.0 has not only banners for three of the best characters in the game but also the newcomer Tighnari. You are likely wondering who you want to pull for, especially if you are free-to-play and need to save your Primogems. Below we go over each character to help you determine which one is best for your team.

Which Character Banner is Best in Genshin Impact 3.0

There are four characters you can choose from Tighnari and Zhongli in the first part of 3.0, with Kokomi and Ganyu’s banner running in the second half. To be frank, every one of these characters has a different use in the game and will slot into teams differently. In addition, there are no bad characters to pull, for Tighnari is performing exceptionally well, and the other three characters fit into a lot of powerful team comps.

Here is what every character primarily does on a team:

Zhongli : Provides a Powerful Shield.

: Provides a Powerful Shield. Tighnari : Ranged Dendro DPS.

: Ranged Dendro DPS. Kokomi : Provides Healing and Constant Hydro Reactions.

: Provides Healing and Constant Hydro Reactions. Ganyu: A Powerful DPS/Support Character Who Can Provide Cryo Reactions.

Out of these characters, Tighnari will be the hardest to get once his banner runs out.We go over the chances of pulling Tighnari after 3.0 here, and if you want him, now is the time to get him. If you aren’t intrested in a five-star Dendro character, then Zhongli is always a great pick, thanks to his powerful shield.

When it comes to Kokomi and Ganyu, though, it really depends on what your team needs. You can pulse Hydro damage with characters like Mona, and if you have Diona, then you may not be in need of Cryo support.