Genshin Impact Dottore’s History and Release Date

Genshin Impact isn’t just a game that is full of good characters. There are plenty of villains to go around as well. The Fatui Hatbingers, in general, tend to be on the morally grayscale with the exception of a select few members. Of the ones we have a decent amount of lore on, The Doctor, Il Dottore is easily the worst of the bunch. Just what all has this Fatui Harbinger achieved, and will he ever be playable in the game?

Who is Dottore and Why is He Considered Evil

Dottore was first introduced in the Genshin Impact prequel manga, where he was shown being a diplomat in Mondstadt. It soon came out that a young girl by the name of Collei had made her way to town. The piqued the Doctor’s interest as she was an escaped child experiment of his who he had injected with Archon Residue. Dottore had tried this experiment several other times, but only Collei was able to survive.

He then launched an attack to try and make the Residue overtake her body, despite the fact that Collei was shown to be in immense pain. In addition, the current-day version of Collei in the game trembles at touch thanks to the abuse Dottore put her through. He is a character with little to no morals, unlike the other Harbingers that we’ve seen, and is obsessed with experiments with little care about what happens to his subjects or the area he researches in after he has left, as seen in Tartaglias Chapter.

Will Dottore Be a Playable Character in Genshin Impact, and When Will he Release?

As of right now, we don’t have any evil characters in the playable roster. This brings into question just how they would add Dottore into a team as he is undeniably corrupt. In addition, he has several different forms, so it’s unknown which if any, would be the playable character model. In addition, there may be some issues lore-wise with Dottore working in a team alongside characters like Collei. If he was put in the game, it wouldn’t be until several more patches were released.