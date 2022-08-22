New Character Candace Revealed for Genshin Impact

It’s definitely hotting up in Teyvat, with developers HoYoverse treating the Genshin Impact community to a number of new character reveals today. Earlier this afternoon, eager players got a first look at 4-star Dendro ranger Collei, who will be one of the first characters players can unlock when Version 3.0 launches in a couple of days. Now, the team at Hoyoverse is showcasing some of the additional characters arriving into Genshin Impact, starting with newcomer Candace.

Of red sands and glimmering gold, her vow to defend stands strong.



◆ Candace

◆ Golden Vow

◆ Guardian of Aaru Village

◆ Hydro

◆ Sagitta Scutum#GenshinImpact #Candace pic.twitter.com/ah8ioTehPi — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 22, 2022

As one of three further characters previewed today, Candace is described as the Guardian of Aaru Village. A Hydro-wielding character, she looks set to wield a shield and staff, if the imagery provided by HoYoverse is anything to go by. While there’s no detailed information on her combat skills just yet, Candace is said to be able to summon the powers of the desert, with an ability to turn every grain of sand into one of her scouts, so that none may escape her grasp. We know that the region of Sumeru will have an explorable desert in addition to its rainforest biome. So, presumably, Candace will be encountered in the sandy village of Aaru.

The law is just, and there is no escape for the guilty.



◆ Cyno

◆ Judicator of Secrets

◆ General Mahamatra

◆ Electro

◆ Lupus Aureus#GenshinImpact #Cyno pic.twitter.com/hEa7TwqpFd — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 22, 2022

The developers have also showcased the characters of Electro character Cyno and fellow Hydro wielder Nilou. Cyno, a 5-star character otherwise known as General Mahamatra, is described as being the Judicator of Secrets. His weapon looks like a polearm or staff, and he will be able to use the Electro element to defeat his foes.

The dance of the lotus blooms, awakening from an ethereal dream.



◆ Nilou

◆ Dance of Lotuslight

◆ Star of Zubayr Theater

◆ Hydro

◆ Lotos Somno#GenshinImpact #Nilou pic.twitter.com/eMwQkq0M1q — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 22, 2022

Finally, the Hydro character Nilou rounds off the trio of newcomers. As the Star of Zubayr Theater, Nilou is described as having a graceful demeanor, although once she gets off the stage, she’s very different from her aloof persona. A reported sword-wielding character, she joins Candace as being powered by the Hydro element.

In addition to the new characters shared online today, players can also check out the trailer videos for the new Dendro characters Tignhari and Collei. With Dendro being added into Genshin Impact as the newest and final Element, it’s worth getting a heads up on how the new archers make use of the nature-inspired Elemental power. Sumeru will feature a number of brand new enemies, items, living beings, and additional characters when it goes live next week, so there’s plenty to read up on in the next few days.

The game’s upcoming Version 3.0 will be rolled out on August 24, with players now able to pre-install the update via the game launcher for their chosen platform. Those playing the game on mobile devices can also update the game now ahead of Version 3.0 going live on Wednesday.

Genshin Impact is available now and is free to play on PC, PS5, PS4, iOS, and Android devices.

Source