20 Best PC World War II Video Games You Need To Play

Video game depictions of World War II are nearly as old as the medium of video games themselves. The shooter genre, especially in this historical setting, has always provided thrilling adventures, addictive gameplay loops and endless amounts of developing strategy amongst their player bases. Where do you start though? There are so many games to pick from. Luckily, we’ve picked out some of the best PC World War II titles that everyone should experience.

#20 Easy Red 2

Publisher: Corvostudio di Amadei Marco

Developer: Marco Amadei, Corvostudio di Amadei Marco

Platform: PC

Release Date: November 10, 2020

Easy Red 2 takes the simulation and sandbox shooter experience to a new level. While many shooters have tackled the World War II era before, Easy Red 2 allows players to take control of every aspect of the battlefield from infantry and tanks to armored vehicles, planes, and canons. Utilizing squad-based gameplay in its singleplayer, PVP, and Co-Op modes Easy Red 2 also hosts an easy-to-use map and mission editor allowing the player to create their own scenarios. On top of this, its Steam Workshop integration allows for players to play community-made maps providing countless replayability.

#19 Call of Duty: WWII

Publisher: Activision

Developer: Sledgehammer Games, Raven Software

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: November 3, 2017

The first Call of Duty game to be primarily set in World War 2 since 2008’s Call of Duty: World at War, Call of Duty: WWII is everything you’ve come to expect from a fun Call of Duty title with some interesting changes in the formula. Whether you’re a campaign fanatic, multiplayer enthusiast or lover of zombies Call of Duty: WWII has something for everyone. The game’s single-player campaign offers an entertaining and at times heartbreaking story while its multiplayer provides the exhilarating PVP gameplay loop that Call of Duty fans have come to expect. Alongside all this, its Zombies mode is both a great experience for seasoned veterans and newcomers who want to find every easter egg or just see which round you can get to with your friends.

#18 Battlefield V

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Developer: DICE

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: November 20, 2018

While greeted with a mixed reception on release, Battlefield V provides some of the most fun and beautiful looking World War II action to date. Whether you’re playing alone or getting into a squad with some friends Battlefield V‘s multiplayer has got a lot to offer from your standard team deathmatch to their new Firestorm battle royale mode. Similar to Battlefield 1, Battlefield V also contains various single-player stories which will see you testing out everything the game has to offer and players as numerous factions of the Second World War.

#17 Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Developer: Respawn Entertainment, Oculus VR

Platform: PC

Release Date: December 10, 2020

For those looking for an even more immersive experience Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond brings the action-packed nature of the Medal of Honor series to virtual reality. While the main campaign has you battling through action-packed scenarios it also incorporates game original award-winning short films that tell the real-life stories of those who fought during the conflict. It’s not all single-player action however as the game’s multiplayer mode sees you battle against players online in various parts of Europe. For VR enthusiasts this is definitely one to check out.

#16 Wolfenstein: The New Order

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Developer: MachineGames

Platform: PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: May 20, 2014

While Doom seems to be more well-known for pioneering the first-person shooter genre that doesn’t mean Wolfenstein and its newer entries aren’t worth a look. Wolfenstein: The New Order sees you play as the dual-wielding machine gun marine and all-around Nazi-killing badass B. J. Blazkowicz in an alternate universe where the Nazis won World War II. Throughout the game’s campaign, you’ll find yourself trying all types of weapons and battling your way through varyingly hostile environments in this post-Nazi victory Europe.

#15 Hearts of Iron Series

Publisher: Paradox Interactive

Developer: Paradox Development Studio

Platform: PC

Release Date: November 24, 2002

The Hearts of Iron series has been going strong since its first game’s release back in 2002. Whether you’re looking for a more classic grand strategy experience or something more modern like their 2016 release Hearts of Iron IV there’s something here for you. Hearts of Iron‘s main strength is its massive online competitive and cooperative scene where you can take control of almost any nation in large-scale battles of up to 32 players.

#14 Company of Heroes 2

Publisher: Feral Interactive, Sega

Developer: Relic Entertainment, Feral Interactive

Platform: PC

Release Date: June 25, 2013

Company of Heroes 2‘s campaign is a fantastic introduction to the Real-Time Strategy genre and is a great way to familiarize yourself with Relic Entertainment and Feral Interactives World War II title. However, the game’s multiplayer component is where this title truly shines. Each faction comes with its own favored play style and allows the strategy to begin even before selecting your first set of troops. Company of Heroes 2 is definitely a title that will have you on the edge of your seat every game.

#13 War Thunder

Publisher: Gaijin Entertainment, Gaijin Distribution KFT, Tencent Games

Developer: Gaijin Entertainment

Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release Date: November 1, 2012

Not a big fan of managing individual infinity? Do you want to dedicate your time to every naval, armored, and sky vehicle imaginable? Well, then War Thunder might just be what you’re looking for. War Thunder allows the player to take command of over 2,000 different vehicles spanning from the early 20th century all the way to modern-day in both PVP and PVE experiences. There’s also the added bonus for some players as War Thunder is VR-compatible.

#12 Red Orchestra 2: Heroes of Stalingrad

Publisher: Tripwire Interactive, 1C Company

Developer: Tripwire Interactive

Platform: PC

Release Date: September 13, 2011

Throwing you into the raging conflict between the Germans and Russians during the Second World War in 1942 and 1943, Red Orchestra 2: Heroes of Stalingrad provides an immersive and addictive multipolar experience. Whether you fancy yourself as a boots-on-the-ground infantryman or prefer to operate one of the bigger armoured vehicles, Red Orchestra 2: Heroes of Stalingrad allows for a diverse range of player freedom with a plethora of different gameplay modes.

#11 Silent Hunter III

Publisher: Ubisoft

Developer: Ubisoft Romania, Ubisoft

Platform: PC

Release Date: March 15, 2005

Coming from the pre-open world Ubisoft generation of titles, Silent Hunter III offers an intricate World War II experience operating and commanding a submarine. Silent Hunter definitely aims to scratch that command itch for both casual and hardcore audiences offering a range of submarine options and a fully non-linear and unscripted single-player campaign. If you are into a more LAN setup, you can get up to eight of your friends together for co-op sessions that will be sure to offer some hectic moments.

#10 Hell Let Loose

Publisher: Team17, Team 17 Digital Limited

Developer: Black Matter Pty Ltd

Platform: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release Date: June 6, 2019

Coming to consoles recently, Hell Let Loose brings with it the large-scale open combat and destructible environments of the Battlefield series and blends it perfectly with the strategic and punishing gameplay of the Arma series. The main draw to Hell Let Loose is its intrinsically developed co-op atmosphere that depends on player communication to win battles. This is definitely a game for the more hardcore audience but once you overcome the learning curve, you and your friends will be on your way to dominating the battlefield.

#9 World of Tanks

Publisher: Wargaming

Developer: Wargaming Minsk

Platform: Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Date: August 12, 2010

There’s a reason World of Tanks has been ported to so many different consoles and platforms over the generations and that’s down to its endless fun and replayability. If you’re a World War II tank fanatic or just love blowing stuff up World of Tanks is one of the easiest tank simulators to pick up and play at the moment and its still-large current player base is a testament to that. On top of all this, the game is 100% free to download.

#8 World of Warships

Publisher: Wargaming

Developer: Lesta Studio

Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release Date: September 17, 2015

Coming from the same developer as World of Tanks, World of Warships offers a similar but wholly unique experience as you take the battle from land to sea. Taking the large open multiplayer battle scenario from land to sea might sound like a small change but it will completely change your approach towards combat as you engage in combat with over 400 different battleships ranging from the traditional slow battleship to fast but vulnerable aircraft carriers. Like World of Tanks, World of Warships is also free to play.

#7 Foxhole

Publisher: Siege Camp, Clapfoot Inc

Developer: Siege Camp

Platform: PC

Release Date: July 27, 2017

Currently in early access, Foxhole takes massive multiplayer games to a whole new level. Fighting in large space arenas in an ongoing war every soldier is controlled by a player filling particular roles such as reconnaissance, combat, logistics, and base building. Foxhole is a title for players looking for a huge level of immersion and depth as conflicts and planning can go on for days as you look for the best possible way to minimize casualties and conquer new land.

#6 Post Scriptum

Publisher: Offworld Industries

Developer: Periscope Games

Platform: PC

Release Date: August 9, 2018

Similar to Hell Let Loose, Post Scriptum offers a steep learning curve with an emphasis on realism, communication, and large-scale combat. Each of the game’s large campaigns will see you dropped into actual world conflicts from the Second World War such as Plan Jaune and Operation Overlord. Alongside these conflicts, you’ll also have the chance to play as four different factions, use over 80 different weapons and engage in armored vehicle combat.

#5 Heroes & Generals

Publisher: RETO MOTO

Developer: RETO MOTO

Platform: PC

Release Date: September 23, 2016

Heroes & Generals is everything you’d want and more in a free-to-play experience. As a large-scale multiplayer shooter, you’ll have the option to choose your alliance and take it to the battlefield in first person. The first team to capture 15 cities is the ultimate victor. The game really shines in its versatility and allows you to enter combat in a number of different and unique positions so whether you want to jump straight in as standard infantry or try your hand as a fighter pilot, tank crew, or paratrooper there’s something here for everybody.

#4 Sniper Elite 5

Publisher: Rebellion Developments

Developer: Rebellion Developments

Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S PC

Release Date: May 26, 2022

It’s fair to say Rebellion has made a name for itself with its award-winning Sniper Elite franchise. Sniper Elite 5 adds to the already incredible legacy and gameplay of the series while keeping its at times light-hearted tone intact. Sniper Elite 5 is the ultimate dopamine inducer for those who love to meticulously plan out their moves and keep to the series’ stealth-based gameplay. For all who fancy themselves as a crack shot, this is well worth picking up.

#3 Brothers in Arms

Publisher: Ubisoft

Developer: Gearbox Software

Platform: PlayStation 2, Xbox, PC

Release Date: March 1, 2005

Brothers in Arms is arguably one of the most iconic World War II shooters ever. Based on a true story, you’ll find yourself dropped in Normandy as part of the 101st Airborne Paratroopers a few days before the full invasion. Scattered throughout France, Brother in Arms creates one of the most compelling and action-packed first-person shooter experiences from its generation and is still worth playing to this day whether you’re diving in for nostalgia’s sake or trying it for the first time.

#2 Sudden Strike 4

Publisher: Kalypso Media, Kalypso Media USA Inc.

Developer: Kite Games

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: August 11, 2017

Sudden Strike has been a huge staple of the Real-Time Strategy genre since its first games release back in 2001. Sudden Strike 4 not only maintains what made the originals so great but has updated and modernized its core gameplay to offer an intense and entertaining experience. Setting you up with one of nine possible commanders from varying factions in three huge campaigns, Sudden Strike 4 allows you to take on over 20 single-player scenarios utilizing tanks, infantry, and air vehicles before taking your knowledge and tactics online.

#1 Steel Division: Normandy 44

Publisher: Paradox Interactive

Developer: Eugen Systems

Platform: PC

Release Date: May 23, 2017

Steel Division: Normandy 44 drops you feet first into the invasion of Normandy in 1944. Having taken special care to recreate Normandy’s map based on aerial photos from the Second World War, you’ll find yourself commanding one of six factions either in a single-player campaign or online in a highly competitive 10-on-10 multiplayer mode. Allowing you to command over 400 different unit types from World War II with immense attention to detail is where Steel Division: Normandy 44 really shines and is a must for any history buff.