Genshin Impact Previews New Dendro Character Collei

With the Sumeru update heading to Genshin Impact in a matter of days, the game is getting ready for some major new additions. Having recently showcased the skills and style of the new 5-star ranger character Tighnari, Hoyoverse has now shared some further information on his colleague Collei.

Described as the “Sprout of Rebirth,” Collei will be one of the first characters players are able to unlock upon the launch of Version 3.0. There will be a special time-limited opportunity for players to obtain her by completing the Graven Innocence questline. Collei is a Trainee Forest Ranger and a 4-star character who, like her 5-star superior Tignhari, wields the new Dendro element as an archer. Hoyoverse has also dropped a new trailer showcasing Collei’s nature-inspired visual style and jaunty violin-heavy soundtrack, which you can check out right here.

Collei will be active in Sumeru in the region’s Avidya Forest and is described as being a helpful, bright, and sunny character. Her outgoing demeanor will, however, apparently hide something of an introverted personality. As far as her skillset goes, Collei’s normal attack will be similar to fellow bow-wielder Amber’s, being able to fire off up to four consecutive shots with her bow. As a damage dealer, Collei can also perform a charged attack in the form of a precision-laden aimed shot for increased damage. As this charges up, Dendro energy will build up on the arrowhead, with Dendro damage being dealt upon release of a fully charged aimed shot.

Like Amber, Collei also makes use of a special doll named Cuilein-Anbar for her Elemental Burst skill. She can throw this out in front of enemies for an AoE Dendro damage attack. The doll will bounce around, creating a Cuilein-Anbar zone that deals Dendro damage to all enemies inside it. Collei’s Elemental Skill is called a Floral Ring, which deals Dendro damage to those it makes contact with. Like a boomerang, it will also return to Collei, dealing further Dendro damage to enemies on its way back.

As someone with a mysterious past that some fans may have a bit of insight into from the Genshin Impact manga, Collei looks like a pretty fun playable character. Alongside some of the additional character previews being shared by Hoyoverse, players can also now begin the pre-install process ahead of Version 3.0’s release later in the week. It can be started through the game’s launcher on PS5, PS4, and PC. It can also be updated on through the App Store or on Google Play for those playing the game on mobile devices.

Version 3.0, otherwise known as The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings, will go live on August 24. Genshin Impact is available now and is free to play on PC, PS5, PS4, iOS, and Android devices.