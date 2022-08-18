New Genshin Impact Character Tighnari Gets Trailer

With Genshin Impact‘s new Version 3.0 just around the corner, developer Hoyoverse is giving players plenty of teaser content about all things Sumeru. With the most recent live stream reveal on the event unveiling the game’s new, massive playable region, fans have also been eager to learn more about the new characters heading to the lands of Teyvat.

One of these characters was revealed as the ranger Tighnari, who wields the powers of the game’s new and final elemental type, Dendro. Described as the “Verdant Strider” or “Forest Watcher,” Tighnari will also be the first 5-star playable character with the newest elemental power to arrive in Genshin Impact. The trailer shows a pensive Tighnari writing a letter to his mentor, in which he refuses to abandon the Avidya Forest in order to take up a post at the prestigious Akademiya in Sumeru City. You can check it out for yourself below to get a feel for the thoughtful ranger’s relaxed but academically-minded vibe in the upcoming Sumeru expansion.

In addition to giving us a glimpse at the character’s art style and voice–which will be acted by Elliot Gindi in English and Sanae Kobayashi in Japanese–Hoyoverse has also posted an update on the game’s official website which gives players a bit more insight into Tighnari’s combat prowess. As an archer, the character will primarily specialise in burst damage with periods of high damage dealing. His charged shot deals heightened damage at level 2, which will propel a Wreath Arrow that then generates special Clusterbloom Arrows attack which automatically tracks all nearby opponents upon contact.

Tighnari also has some tank-like skills in the form of his elemental skill Vijnana-Phala Mine, which creates a taunting field that draws enemies in and simultaneously decreases the charging time of the wreath arrow skill. Finally, his elemental burst skill, Fashioner’s Tanglevine Shaft, fires a number of enemy-tracking Tanglevine Shafts, which cause Dendro damage as they track opponents down. For the full lowdown on all of Tighnari’s skills and abilities, you can check out the official character update on the game’s website.

Sumeru looks set to bring a wealth of exciting content to Genshin Impact. Alongside the new 5-star ranger, players will also get to meet fellow Dendro archer Collei, who will be unlockable for a limited time upon the launch of Genshin Impact Version 3.0. Also coming to the game will be Electro character Dori, the Divine Priestess of Watatsumi Island, Sangonomia Kokomi, the mysterious expert Zhongli and Yuehai Pavilion secretary Ganyu. Hopefully, each of these characters will also be getting a teaser trailer fairly soon too. Players can also prepare for the new content by getting involved in Hoyoverse’s latest Quiz 2.0, which is taking place now and could earn them a few Primogems for their efforts.

Version 3.0, otherwise known as “The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings,” will go live on August 24. Genshin Impact is available now and is free to play on PC, PS5, PS4, iOS, and Android devices.

