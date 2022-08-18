Classic Bethesda Titles Now Available On PC Game Pass

Those with a soft spot for some of Bethesda’s most classic RPGs are in for a treat. A number of iconic games from the developer’s considerable back catalogue will be making their way onto PC Game Pass today, with additional perks included for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. The additions come as part of Bethesda’s participation in this year’s QuakeCon, which is getting underway later today as a digital-only event.

The games making their way onto the PC Game Pass service will be Quake 4, An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire, Return to Castle Wolfenstein, The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard and Wolfenstein 3D. As well as this, The Elder Scrolls: Arena, The Elder Scrolls: Daggerfall and Quake Champions will also be available for free on the Microsoft Store.

Those with a Game Pass Ultimate subscription will also be able to make use of a special Game Pass Perk which will unlock all champions in Quake Champions. In addition to the announced games coming to PC Game Pass for free, a number of other games will also be available to buy from the Microsoft Store. Heretic: Serpent Riders, Hexen: Beyond Heretic, and Hexen: Deathkings are all now up for grabs in the store.

These classic RPG and FPS games are amongst some of the most loved and iconic titles in Bethesda’s rich history. They’ll certainly provide plenty of entertainment for PC gamers who are able to make the most of the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. As part of QuakeCon, it could be that Bethesda announce some further freebies, so it’s worth knowing where and when to get involved with this year’s digital event, which is being live-streamed this time around, with a view to an in-person event return next August.

QuakeCon is set to get underway today and will be kicking off with a special Bethesda-focused showcase that promises to share lots of insight and action from its upcoming titles, as well as plenty of giveaways, fundraisers and tournaments. The publisher will be getting things underway with a look at how Arkane Austin is bringing the upcoming action game Redfall to life, before checking out all things new in the world of The Elder Scrolls Online. Later in the day, there’ll be a spotlight on all things Fallout, with a look at Fallout 76‘s new expeditions and beyond, plus a Fallout 4 interactive charity run. Ghostwire: Tokyo will also be featured in the showcase, which may treat us to some highlights from new and upcoming games that Bethesda currently has in the pipeline. With events like these, you never quite know who or what could pop up as a surprise, so it’s worth tuning in. To check out the QuakeCon event, you can tune into the Bethesda Twitch channel all day today, August 18.

