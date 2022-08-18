Diablo 4 Microtransactions Revealed by Blizzard

There are a few things in the gaming world that gamers hate above all else, and for very legitimate reasons. The first is that of games being released before they’re truly finished, an extension of which is the dreaded “Day 1 Patch” that is meant to fix a lot of things before the players can even get into the game and take a bloody long time to download. There’s also the toxic communities that certain online games have (especially in ones like Call of Duty, Overwatch and others…) as that ruins the experience of playing games. Then, of course, there is Microtransactions. Which showcases many gaming company’s greed as they try and squeeze every last dollar from the gamer as possible. Which brings us to Diablo 4.

Because no doubt many of you were afraid that Diablo 4 would follow in the path of Diablo Immortal (the VERY controversial mobile game from Blizzard) and basically have microtransactions out the wazoo just so they could line their pockets even further. In other words, be jerks about it and have the customers literally pay the price.

The twist is that Blizzard actually released a report about the upcoming title and revealed that the exact opposite is going to happen. The only paid content you’ll need to get is the season pass (which is fair given how many seasons the last Diablo game had), and that’s just so you don’t miss out on all the extra content that is done in the game.

As for microtransactions, they will be in the game, BUT, they will be 100% cosmetic only and apparently won’t affect the gameplay in any way. Which is obviously a huge difference from how Diablo Immortal handled things where you basically had to Pay-To-Win…and for some they would spend a lot of money and not win at all.

The team behind the game enforced that they want players to know EXACTLY they’re getting by doing microtransactions and make them feel that the only reason they’ll buy it is because they the game want to buy it and nothing else. A stark contrast from the ways of many companies (see: Electronic Arts and how “people love loot boxes!”).

Speaking of which, there are no loot boxes in the game. Just cosmetics to purchase. So no “gambling” here.

They also made note of how the microtransactions will NOT feature the “best looking stuff in the game”. There will be plenty of items you can unlock just by playing the game naturally.

While this is shocking (in a good way), it’s clear that Blizzard is trying to do something different and not anger their gamers like they have before. We’ll see how well this works when the game comes out.

Source: Blizzard