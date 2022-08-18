Thymesia: How To Get All Endings | Best & Worst Endings Guide

Thymesia is a new indie Souls-like patterned after the grotesque, gothic world of Bloodborne. A terrible disease has spread across the land, and you’ll have to defeat 7 massive bosses while exploring bloody, decrepit lairs to end the plague forever. Or let it spread. It’s all up to you, because there are four endings to unlock. Each ending gives a hint at the state of the world and what’s to come, and if you don’t have the patience to unlock all the lore, here are the boss cores you need to use to earn different conclusions.

If you want to figure these endings out for yourself, you’ll have to discover the lore by bringing items back to your NPC companion in Philosopher’s Hill. Bring enough items and they’ll eventually reveal the true method for earning one of the four endings — whether you want to empower the few, spread the disgusting rot even more, or get rid of it all.

Endings Guide

[Work-In-Progress: We'll update this list as more endings are discovered.]

The earn different endings, you must collect all 7 cores dropped from bosses. After defeating the last boss, you’ll use the cores to select your ending — depending on what cores you select, the ending text will change.

After the ending, a message pop-up will give you the option to reset and try again. You’ll be sent before the final boss. If you choose to fight the final boss again, you’ll be able to unlock a different ending with different cores.

Pure Blood Ending : Urd Core + Varg Core Cures everyone and empowers the few.

Perfect Balance Ending : Hanged Queen Core + Mutated Odur Core Cleanses the land of the effects of Pure Blood and Vile Blood.

Vile Blood Ending : Any combination of two of Sound of the Abyss Core, Fool’s God Core & Odur Core Empowers Vile Bloods, everything into unrecognizable monsters.

Failed Ending : Any other combination not listed here. Fail to cure the plague.

All endings are presented in text and give you the option to restart. There is no NG+, so you’ll have to