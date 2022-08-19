Thymesia: How To Beat Odur | Sea of Trees Boss Guide

The first boss of Thymesia is also one of its hardest. The Twilight Circus performer Odur uses his cane, invisibility, and razor cards to crush you early in the game. The final opponent of the Sea of Trees, you won’t be able to progress until this opponent is defeated. You’ll have to master the game’s unique combat system to bring him down — keep the pressure on and use regular attacks, Claw attacks, Feather Darts and Plague Weapons. If you’re using everything in your disposal, you’ll overcome Odur. Check out our skill recommendations, preparation tips and more in the full boss guide below.

Odur Boss Guide | First Boss

The first fight against Odur might be the hardest battle in the game. The only battle to give us any trouble is your first real challenge in Thymesia. Before going into this fight, you’ll want to equip Talents. I recommend reaching Level 11. You can beat the game by Level 21.

Defeat the Infected Spearman, the Mutated Strongman, and the Flying Dagger Acrobat to acquire x3 Alchemy Enhancers in the Sea of Trees. Unlock healing power effectiveness and increase total charges. Go into the fight with x5 Healing Charges.



Unlock the Short Dodge. Very useful for this fight, especially Short Dodge Lv. 2 — Long Dodge has a long recovery time that leaves you very vulnerable.

Equip and upgrade a Plague Weapon. Make sure you do this! Use your Plague Weapon right after Odur performs a high kick. He’ll be very vulnerable as he recovers.

Odur | Phase 1

Odur is a fast enemy that disappears briefly, launching combo attacks from the shadows, then retreating and throwing projectile cards. He has two phases. The first phase has more health — while the second phase is faster and deadlier.

Practice Deflect. If you can manage to Deflect some of his attacks, you’ll find this fight much easier to deal with. Deflect doesn’t work for everyone, so if you’re struggling stick to dodging.

Feather Darts are very useful in this fight. When Odur retreats, you can interrupt his card throwing attack with a single dart. Remember to use darts to counter his green Critical Attacks.

Beware Odur’s Ultimate Attack — he glows red and attacks. Sprint away or just dodge backward as fast as you can. If you’re far away, he won’t be able to grab you with this unblockable, damaging power.

Odur | Phase 2

In the second phase, Odur gains powerful new attacks. Be prepared for each to counter them.

Odur dashes into invisibility and launches a complex combo attack. Deflect when he reappears or dodge sideways until he completes his combo and leaves himself open.

When he retreats, you can take advantage by throwing a Feather Dart to interrupt his attacks. If he throws an array of glowing cards, wait for him to complete two throws, then hit him with a Feather Dart to stun him and deal heavy Health (White) damage.

If he glows red, just retreat! He’ll spring forward and explode with an area-of-effect attack. The attack has limited range, so if you get away, he won’t reach you.

Harass Odur with Feather Darts so he can’t heal too quickly, use your Lv2 Short Dodge to build up a stack of Defensive Buffs, then dish out a beat down between attacks. Use your Plague Weapon after his big combos complete and you’ll eventually take him down.

Seriously, unlocking Short Dodge Lv2 and getting a stack of buffs makes Corvus much, much easier. You take significantly less damage from Odur’s combo attacks, making tanking much easier.