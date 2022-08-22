Thymesia: How To Fully Upgrade Your Potion | Alchemy Enhancer Locations Guide

Healing is the most important part of any Soulsborne game, and like a real Dark Souls, you can increase the number of healing charges you carry in Thymesia. Healing effectiveness and uses are upgraded with rare items called Alchemy Enhancers. To fully upgrade one of the three potions, you’ll need to find at least 18 Alchemy Enhancers — and we’re going to list where to find them. They’re always held by optional enemies that will die permanently (or until you reset a zone) after being defeated. These enemies are tough, but don’t skip them. You’ll need all the healing you can get for the final bunch of bosses.

While we don’t talk about it in the guide below, there’s one more healing method you need to know about. After defeating the boss of the second area, you’ll gain a Plague Weapon called Blood Storm. This handy ability heals you and only costs energy, a resource you can regenerate between fights, or during a boss battle. Blood Storm is one of the best Plague Weapons that you might overlook if you’re not reading all the descriptions.

Alchemy Enhancers are special items used to upgrade your potions. These can be used to increase the amount of uses for each potion, the healing effect, or the ingredient slots. You can have a total of 6 uses per potion and 3 crafting slots.

1) Sea of Trees – At the second beacon, defeat the hammer-wielding clown enemy.

6) Sea of Trees Sub Quest 1 – Defeat the Acrobat enemy in the tent right at the start of the stage.

11) Royal Gardens – Defeat the Twing Dagger Knight on the stone bridge near the start of the stage. He’s located next to the first ladder you can lower back to the starting beacon.

16) Royal Gardens – Inside the blood-drenched library, you’ll encounter a blood monster with a whip. Defeat it to earn an alchemy enhancer.

Collect 18 to fully upgrade any of your potions. You’ll unlock the [Alchemist] achievement / trophy for doing it.