Thymesia: How To Find All Boss Cores

The “Cores” are your primary objective in Thymesia — the items you need to cure the plague and save the kingdom. There are 8 bosses total in the game, and four of those bosses are completely optional. I don’t recommend trying to take on the last boss without fighting these fearsome optional bosses first. They’re all unique, and some are extremely difficult. They’ll all drop cores, which you can use to earn different endings.

Depending on what cores you use, you’ll get a new conclusion with an accompanying achievement / trophy — you’ll have to fight the final boss again, who just might be the hardest of the bunch. If you’re curious how to get all the cores, here’s how to find (and fight) all bosses in Thymesia.

More Thymesia guides:

Beginner’s Guide | All Endings Guide | Best Talents To Get First | Odur Boss Guide | All Boss Fights | Fully Upgraded Potion Guide

All Boss Core Locations | Required & Optional Bosses

There are 8 bosses total in Thymesia — but only 7 cores. There are 3 required bosses, 4 optional bosses, and the final boss. Cores are dropped by required and optional bosses only. To encounter optional bosses, you must complete the sub-quests that unlock after completing the first quest in a location.

Odur : Complete Sea of Trees (Standard)

: Complete Sea of Trees (Standard) God of the Fools : Complete Sea of Trees Sub Quest 1 & Sea of Trees Sub Quest 2.

: Complete Sea of Trees Sub Quest 1 & Sea of Trees Sub Quest 2. Mutated Odur : Complete Sea of Trees – God of the Fools to unlock Sea of Trees – Mutated Odur.

: Complete Sea of Trees – God of the Fools to unlock Sea of Trees – Mutated Odur. Hanged Queen : Complete the Royal Garden (Standard)

: Complete the Royal Garden (Standard) Sound of the Abyss : Complete Royal Garden Sub Quest 1 to unlock the Underground Laboratory.

: Complete Royal Garden Sub Quest 1 to unlock the Underground Laboratory. Varg : Complete Hermes Fortress (Standard)

: Complete Hermes Fortress (Standard) Urd: Complete Hermes Fortress Sub Quest 1. This is unlocked after defeating Varg.

With all boss cores, you’ll be able to unlock one of four endings. After defeating the last boss, select two cores to earn an ending.