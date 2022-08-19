Thymesia: Best Skills To Get First & Useless Skills You Need To Avoid | Talents Guide

You’ll do more than just level up your stats in Thymesia. For every level up, you’ll also get a Talent Point you can spend to unlock an array of upgrades for Corvus, the hero of this spooky Souls-like journey. Some of these Talents are exceptionally useful — you’ll want to unlock them ASAP. If you miss out on the right dodge abilities, counters, and more, you’ll have a much more difficult time dealing with the Sea of Trees and beyond.

These are the talents I used to crush the first boss in a few tries. Before the first boss, you’ll be able to reach Level 10-12 — that’s a total of 12 Talent Points you can invest in anything you want. And don’t worry if you’ve already selected your skills. You can respec at literally any time. If you’re using the Talents Menu at any Beacon, you can simply forget a Talent and put that point in something else. You can rebuild yourself on the fly. And these are the Talents we think you need to try.

How To Respec Talents: In the Talents menu at a Beacon, press [Triangle / Y] to reset all talents, or simply select Talents you’ve unlocked to “forget” them.

The following skills — Talents in Thymesia — are essential unlocks. You should be able to unlock all of these talents before the first boss. Definitely get as many as you can. They’ll make the first boss so much easier.

Short Dodge Lv1: Corvus can perform a second dodge. Get this immediately. Makes dealing with tough enemies and bosses much easier.

: Corvus can perform a second dodge.

Short Claw Lv1: Perform up to 3 short, ranged claw attacks. Essential in the early game. Your claw is extremely slow and required to stop enemies / bosses from healing. The faster you can launch claw attacks, the easier combat will be.

: Perform up to 3 short, ranged claw attacks.

Healing Execution Lv1: After performing an execution, some health and Energy will be restored. Very, very useful early in the game when you don't have many healing charges. Only useful for exploration.

: After performing an execution, some health and Energy will be restored.

Plague Weapon Lv2: Gain a second slot for Plague Weapons. Gives you two Plague Weapon slots for double the Plague Weapon charges. Essential! Get it early and start saving up your favorite Plague Weapons. The axe is a favorite.

: Gain a second slot for Plague Weapons.

Plague Wounds Lv2: Extends the time taken before enemy Wounds start healing. Another important Talent. Get this early or bosses will eat your lunch if you aren't constantly attacking or using Feather Darts.

: Extends the time taken before enemy Wounds start healing.

Predator's Claw Lv2: Gain Super Armor when performing Predator's Claw. Your fully charged Claw attack now has super armor — meaning you take far less damage. Opponents in Thymesia can be unpredictable and a little janky. Take away the guess work and you can tank more hits while cutting down enemy Wounds. You'll also collect a Plague Weapon! Bonus.

: Gain Super Armor when performing Predator’s Claw.

Quick-Recovery Lv1: After getting knocked down, press [Circle / B] to recover quickly. Essential for bosses. You should absolutely unlock this talent before fighting the first boss — unless you're a master of dodging and won't get hit.

: After getting knocked down, press [Circle / B] to recover quickly.

Dodge and Slash Lv2: Increases the damage of Saber Attack and Slash Attack. Very basic but incredibly useful. Grab this early.

: Increases the damage of Saber Attack and Slash Attack.

Skills To Avoid

Feather Dash: Throw a Feather Dart and dash toward an enemy. If you miss the Critical Attack, you'll dash directly into an enemy's attack.

: Throw a Feather Dart and dash toward an enemy.

Long Dodge: Can a second longer dodge. Has an extremely long recovery. It leaves you vulnerable. Total junk.

: Can a second longer dodge.

There are more talents that are incredibly useful (or totally useless) but they’re pretty obvious. Getting more Feather Darts? Do it when you’ve got extra points to invest! Until then, enjoy grabbing some of the best skills in the game. Give yourself buffs by dodging straight through attacks. It’s a very good feeling.