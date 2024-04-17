Microsoft Has Said They “Let Blizzard be Blizzard”

The vice president of World of Warcraft, Holly Longdale, has discussed what it is like being with Microsoft from a developer standpoint after an interview was shared with VGC. Especially after the official closing of $68.7 billion acquisition with Activision Blizzard which happened in October, there is a lot to be curious about.

In the interview, Longdale went on to write about her experience so far, “If anything, it’s just been helpful. We got time with Helen Chang from Mojang, and we were sharing information, so it’s almost as if we have access to what worked for them. We got to speak to the Elder Scrolls Online team and share what we’re up to and what’s been working. It’s almost like we get a benefit.

“There’s no one asking us to do anything,” she continued. “World of Warcraft is doing very well and they’re very proud of what it’s been able to accomplish, so it’s almost like just let it be, and let it keep being awesome. They’ve been tremendously supportive and it’s like ‘let Blizzard be Blizzard’.”

During the closing of the deal with Activision Blizzard, Xbox took owership of the major franchises made by Activision like Call of Duty, Warcraft, and also Diablo. While this could mean more changes are ahead for the franchise, so far we don’t know much else. But it seems that everything is going well with the company and developer together.

Call of Duty, Warcraft, and Diablo can be played on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.