Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Season 5 Brings Back A (Drug Lord) Baddie

With the Zombies campaign ending, this may or may not be the last season for Modern Warfare III.

Activision has laid out what’s coming in Call of Duty Modern Warfare III and Warzone Season 5.

For those who needed a refresher, the lady who’s shown up in the trailer is El Sin Nombre, AKA Valeria Garza. She’s not a baddie, but an actual bad gal, as leader of the Mexican drug cartel called Las Almas. In her last canon appearance, Valeria was found working with Konni, but in Season 5, she joins KorTac.

As revealed in the latest Call of Duty Blog, coming alongside Valeria is one Ivan Alexxeve, head of Konni and Makarov’s right hand man. Also coming to KoRtac is another hooded BlackCell operator named the Reckoner, and a mysterious fishnet stocking wearing combatant nicknamed Mami.

On the Call of Duty Modern Warfare III end, new maps include Bait, Yard and cel shaded variants of maps now called Celship, Toonoxide, and Ink House. We doubt there will be any Inklings to be found here, but these can be paired with a new operator cosmetics set called Toon Force 141. Well, this set actually makes your operators look like they came out of Borderlands more than anything else.

On the Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Zombies side, we are finally at the final story mission, and that comes with a new Dark Aether Rift, as well as new Classifies Schematics.

On the Call of Duty Warzone side, we get new maps in Urzikstan, named Superstore Point of Interest, Superstore Resurgence, and Supreme Resurgence, respectively. There will be a field upgrade for the redeploy drone beacon, and public events for Bounty Contests and Recon Flyovers. There will also be new Elite Contracts.

Finally, on the Battle Pass side, new weapons include a new assault rifle, the Static-HV, a spear, and a compound bow blueprint called the Torque 35. There were also be hitherto unrevealed after market parts for your toys. Events include Conquest, Echo Endo Live, Wildlife Most Wanted, and Emotional Overdrive.

We are inching ever closer now to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s release, so this may be the final or penultimate season for Call of Duty Modern Warfare III content to keep Call of Duty players satiated. It’s still possible for Sledgehammer Games to sneak in one more season before Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s launch this coming October 24, 2024. But given that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is clearly set to become one of Activision’s and Microsoft Gaming’s most important game releases, not only for 2024, but in the history of both companies, we also have a feeling they might focus fans onto the next game now.

You can watch the official Season 5 trailer below.