Atomfall: How To Get All Endings

There are six endings to unlock in Atomfall — but you can’t get them all at the same time. If you prepare and don’t lock off any of the ending paths, you can make a save before reaching the endgame and get them all at the same time. It takes a little preparation, but that’s what we’re here for. Here’s a quick explanation for how to prepare for all six endings, and how to get them all as quickly as possible without having to replay large sections of the game. This is the most efficient method for getting all six endings.

Preparing To Get All Endings

There are six endings — and some ending paths will lock-off others if you make certain choices during the main game. There are ways to avoid locking off the endings, so here’s a quick guide explaining what you need to know. Here’s how to prepare so you can get all six endings before travelling to the Windscale Nuclear Power Plant.

Progress like normal — answer the telephone outside the bunker and reach the Interchange . For help finding and powering up the initial areas of the Interchange, check out our guide here.

outside the bunker and reach the . For help finding and powering up the initial areas of the Interchange, check out our guide here. Find and talk to Joyce Tanner . She will contact you and eventually move to the Interchange. She’ll open the radio towers. There are towers in each region — activate all three for her quest. Don’t complete the Dam Data Store step yet.

. She will contact you and eventually move to the Interchange. She’ll open the radio towers. There are towers in each region — for her quest. Don’t complete the Dam Data Store step yet. Find Mother Jago in Casterfell and complete her quest. Get the Strange Tonic recipe and return her book from the Castle Ruins. Complete the Speaking Cave , and you’ll be sent on a quest to the Medical area of the Interchange.

in Casterfell and complete her quest. Get the Strange Tonic recipe and return her book from the Castle Ruins. , and you’ll be sent on a quest to the area of the Interchange. Go to Medical in the Interchange and find the key to the church cellar near the entrance, to the right. The key unlocks the door to Dr. Holder. Talk to him to get the key to lower Medical. Take the lift down to get Sample 1 from the surgery room.

While in Medical, continue to the underground Tunnels to acquire the Growth Stimulant from the tunnels. An escaping NPC dropped it down below.

Talk to Captain Sims in Wyndham Village and tell him that you solved the murder in the church — or solved the problem with the Bakery. Either way, he’ll send you to find a radio piece at the Speaking Cave in Casterfell. If you completed the earlier quest, you can return here without raising an alarm.

in and tell him that you solved the murder in the church — or solved the problem with the Bakery. Either way, he’ll send you to find a at the in Casterfell. If you completed the earlier quest, you can return here without raising an alarm. Finally, collect Dr. Garrow’s Research Notes — they’re found at the bottom of the Robotics section in the Interchange. You can get these without talking to her. If you do talk to her, you’ll initiate the next steps of the ending quest, so wait.

We’re almost ready. There are a few more steps you’ll want to take before making a save.

Power up all four Data Stores — you’ll need Atomic Batteries. Learn where to find them and all the basic steps for completing the game with our normal ending guide.

— you’ll need Atomic Batteries. Learn where to find them and all the basic steps for completing the game with our normal ending guide. Get the Signal Redirector either in Skethermoor Prison or from the Windfall Key. Learn where to find the Signal Redirector here.

It also helps to get the Strange Tonic if you missed it. If you complete Dr. Holder’s first steps you’ll get Infection Resistance, but here’s how to get the Strange Tonic anyway.

After restoring power, use the Signal Redirector in the Interchange Control room to complete all the circuits. Flip the switch and the bridge to Oberon will unlock. Save your game here. If you followed all these steps, you should be ready to get every ending.

Normal Ending

There are six endings, and you can only get one per run. Save before entering Oberon, then follow the steps below to earn your endings.

Nothing special to earn this ending. Activate all the explosives and set off the self-destruct. Escape and return to the starting area.

Dr. Garrow Ending

Rescue Dr. Garrow from Skethermoor Prison — you can access her cell from the Interchange by using the crane controls. After rescuing her and delivering her research notes from Robotics, she’ll ask you to input the GEN ERA command at the Casterfell Dam Data Store. Inputting the command will lock off the Joyce Tanner choice. After this, go to the Oberon Dig Site and select the switch to extract a sample of Oberon. Collect it from the grinder then return to Robotics to deliver the sample at the Head Office.

Dr. Holder Ending

This ending can only be progressed if you’ve rescued Dr. Garrow. After that, with Sample 1, go to the Oberon Dig Site and activate the three valves around the meteorite. After that, input Sample 1 into the fluid system and then activate the fire control switch. Escape and meet Dr. Holder in the tunnels beneath medical to escape.

Captain Sims

For this ending, deliver the radio part you recovered from the Speaking Cave. After that, destroy Oberon like in the normal ending by setting off the self-destruct mechanism. After that, go to the Protocol Camp and talk to Sims to escape via helicopter.

Mother Jago

Similar to the Dr. Holder ending, simply go to the Oberon Dig Site and activate the three valves. At the fluid input, install the Growth Stimulant instead of poison, then activate the fire system to make Oberon grow. Return to the Castle Ruins underground where the Infection is strongest and talk to Mother Jago.

Joyce Tanner

Talk to Joyce Tanner in Data Store Charlie after she contacts you and activate the radio towers. After that, she’ll ask you to input the code GEN MOVE at the Casterfell Dam Data Store — if you do this, you’ll block off the Dr. Garrow ending. After that, talk to Tanner and then travel to the Oberon Dig Site. Use the Control Room switch to extract a sample and collect it from the Hopper (like Dr. Garrow’s ending) but you’ll also need to destroy Oberon. Activate the bombs and set off the explosives. Find Tanner in Casterfell Woods to escape.

And that’s how to get all six endings in Atomfall. There isn’t a “true” ending, so it’s all up to how you choose to end the game and escape.