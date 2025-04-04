Atomfall: How To Unlock The Hidden Skethermoor Entrance

Skethermoor Prison is the most heavily guarded location in Atomfall. The facility is in the far back of the Protocol Camp, so you’ll have to contend with dozens of soldiers and robots to enter the prison — it isn’t worth a straight-on fight, so you’ll need to either broker a deal with Protocol by doing them a favor in Wyndham Village, or you can skip all that and sneak straight into Skethermoor Prison through a secret entrance in the Interchange.

To find a secret path to Skethermoor, you’ll need to unlock the Interchange and reach Data Store Bravo — this can be accessed through the Skethermoor Interchange in the middle of the Protocol Camp, but it’s in a much easier-to-access section. The area is also not required — you can cross over from Data Store Delta to access the room, but the lower level is very dangerous. You can sneak through the outer wall and get to the building — it’s the giant man-made structure in the hill that’s visible from everywhere in Skethermoor. Here’s where to get the Crane Key and how to unlock a hidden path.

Crane Control Room Key Location

The Crane Room is located is a locked room located near Data Store Delta in the Interchange — and unlocking this door will give you access to Skethermoor Prison by moving a large cargo container that’s blocking the secret entrance shortcut.

The Crane Control Room Key is located in a room marked Maintenance near Data Store Bravo — near a door, cross over to the open garage bay with a dead body in the corner.

The key can be acquired even if you haven’t unlocked Skethermoor. The lower area can only be accessed if you restore power to Data Store Delta or Bravo — learn where to find an Atomic Battery here.

How To Use The Crane

The Crane Control Room is located across from Data Store Delta in the Interchange and can only be accessed after restoring power with an Atomic Battery to the section. After collecting the key, you’ll be able to enter and use the control switch facing the opposite side of the large Interchange area — it’s across from the Robotics entrance.

To activate the crane, you’ll also need the Signal Redirector device. Learn where to find it here.

Inside the Crane Control Room, the power will be disabled. Use the Signal Redirector to activate each of the power junctions until power is restored to the crane control switch. Use the switch and a crane will automatically move a large cargo container straight across and to the right — it’s a cargo container that was blocking a path to the left of the Robotics entrance door.

The area below is guarded by a robot and a gun turret. You can disable the turret by redirecting power with the Signal Redirector, or you can try to dodge both. Either way, the Skethermoor Prison entrance is through the new opening you’ve just unlocked.

This leads directly to the heart of Skethermoor Prison — the door takes you directly to Dr. Garrow in a prison cell. You can follow her ending path from here but beware if you let her go. She’ll escape and block off the door, so you can’t follow.