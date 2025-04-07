Roblox Fan Recreates Game’s Headquarters In The Universe

Not unlike a certain other gaming universe based on creation and having fun with your imagination, Roblox prides itself on giving users a true blank canvas to go and do whatever they want, whenever they want, and to see where things go based solely on the ideas they come up with. Many times, they create incredible games that are surprisingly deep in their gameplay experiences, which brings millions to the table. Other times, they create all manner of clothing items so they can stylize the world with their “threads” and make their character avatars look really fly.

Then, sometimes, people go in and attempt to recreate the real world as we know it while still being in the game itself. For example, one player decided that they wanted to go and recreate the Roblox HQ that is currently in Delaware. As you’ll see in the video below, they went full-tilt in designing it, recreating multiple “stations” of the building so that you see just how grand it all is. Take a look at it for yourself below:

Welcome to the @Roblox HQ, where creativity thrives and imagination is powered! 🛠️



Immerse yourself in a 1:1 replica of Roblox's actual headquarters and surrounding campuses located in California, created directly on Roblox itself.https://t.co/Wp4t4job12#Roblox #RobloxDev pic.twitter.com/lOWPPyAhP1 — BLOXZ (@BLOXZ_) April 5, 2025

If you didn’t notice, there’s a link within the tweet that’ll let you jump into that world within the game. So, if you want, you should try it out and appreciate all the effort that went into making this world and all within it.

While we don’t know how long it took to make this, we’d wager that it did take a while. After all, there was a lot to build, and they likely had to go off of references to ensure that they got all the “smaller details” right. That might seem like overkill, but trust us, gamers go nuts for stuff like this and they WANT to make it look “as realistic as possible” so that you really feel like you’re there.

There are a couple of ironies to this new creation, though. The first is that this HQ was the home base for the finale of “The Hunt,” which crowned a champion on Friday and gave them a million dollars. The second is that the team is actually trying to get out of Delaware right now and move to Nevada. If that does happen, that would mean the HQ wouldn’t be this building anymore and likely wouldn’t look like it in its new home state.

Either way, it’s an impressive creation, and the player who made it should feel proud of doing such a great job.