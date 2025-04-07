Roblox’s The Hunt Mega Edition Crowns Its Champion!

We know we’re a little late to the party, but we’re not the only one who’s had a crazy weekend! On Friday, Roblox’s The Hunt Mega Edition came forth from the official teams’ HQ to start the finals of its competition. On the line was a million dollars, and due to that, the competition would be fierce. The top ten players from the original competition were at the HQ to see who would come out on top and win the grand prize. The battle was truly fierce, but in the end, a champion was indeed crowned. And his name was…

…Shayph! Yes, as you’ll see below, the player known as Shayph went full-tilt on the competition and was able to come out a winner! You can see some of the highlights from his finals appearance below:

Millions played The Hunt: Mega Edition, but there’s only one Mega Champion—Congrats Shayph! pic.twitter.com/qqI1Z2Ijsh — Roblox (@Roblox) April 5, 2025

And here is a shot of him with a “million dollars” in Robux that he was more than happy to “make it rain” on. Don’t worry, that wasn’t the actual prize money. That was just figurative. He actually did win a million real-world dollars, okay? But they weren’t going to just have the money lying around in case someone decided to have ‘sticky fingers.’

Congratulations to @NotShayph on winning The Hunt: Mega Final and going home with 1 MILLION dollars! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/Ju7Ev2o8X2 — Bloxy News (@Bloxy_News) April 4, 2025

What might surprise you about the win of Shayph was that he wasn’t the “dominant party” or even the one who won “wire-to-wire.” In Roblox’s The Hunt Mega Edition’s final round, the top ten players were whittled down to four at first based on certain games they played. Of those four, Shayph was the third player to advance. So he was under some pressure in that competition. But he was able to go from “third one in” to “last one out,” and that shows how much he was ballin’ on that day.

Shayph is the third player to advance to the top 4 in The Hunt: Mega Final! pic.twitter.com/ZElOfU81rj — Bloxy News (@Bloxy_News) April 4, 2025

Not long after the competition ended, Shayph went onto Twitter and made a post thanking all his fellow competitors for the fun competition.

I’m not going to ping everyone, but I want to say GG to all of my fellow competitors. That was an insane experience! — Shayph (@NotShayph) April 4, 2025

“Insane experience” doesn’t really seem to touch upon all that happened to him over the last few days. And we’re sure it still hasn’t sunk in that he’s won a million dollars playing a game that he loves. A game that he used to be a game tester for, ironically enough. That might explain some of the skills he had.

Anyway, when it comes to this “Hunt,” it was clearly a total success, and we’d be stunned if another version of it doesn’t happen in 2026. Will they let Shayph try and retrain his crown? We’ll have to wait and see to find out.