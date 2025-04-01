Roblox’s The Hunt Mega Edition Reveals Games For Final Event

Without a doubt, Roblox’s The Hunt: Mega Edition has been one of the biggest gaming events of the year so far. How can it not be called that when it’s on one of the biggest gaming platforms out there, and there were a million dollars up for grabs for anyone who wanted to try and get it? Exactly. It was a huge deal. Since the event ended its first phase on the 24th, players and the top ten finalists have been patiently waiting for updates on what to expect on the April 4th finale. So far, we know when the event will be and where you can watch the event.

However, the question that many had was, “How would the final round be done?” After all, with the grand prize being the entire million-dollar reward, you need to have a competition that is both fair and fun while leaving it open to any of the top ten players being able to win. Thankfully, we now have that answer, too, as the official eight games that will be featured in Roblox’s The Hunt: Mega Edition have been announced. You can check out the reveal and the video attached with it below:

The Hunt: Mega Final will include new challenges across 8 additional Roblox games, including Dress To Impress, Super League Soccer, Blade Ball, Slap Battles, DOORS, Driving Empire, Rivals, and Tower of Hell. https://t.co/GQ9s8MRTXR — Bloxy News (@Bloxy_News) March 31, 2025

As you can see by the two posts, much like the first part of “The Hunt,” the goal isn’t simply to win certain games, but to prove that you’re good enough to handle just about anything that is thrown at you regardless of the circumstance. These titles that have been picked cover a wide range of genres, and that’s likely the main point here. They want a wide swath of games so that the top ten have to do their best to beat them, especially if they don’t have the most experience with them.

If you’re thinking, “Well, can’t they practice before the event?” Technically, yes, but by now, they’re likely at the official HQ or the hotels provided for them for the event, so their access to the game might be a bit more restricted unless they play on their phone or have brought a laptop with them. Either way, it’ll be impossible to be fully prepared for all that’s coming.

Not to mention, you can’t account for the “human element.” By which, we mean it’s one thing to go up against random players who are simply trying to win a match in the game, and it’s another to go up against those who know that if they lose, they lose out on a million dollars.