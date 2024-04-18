2K Seems To Be Gearing Up For A Mafia Announcement

The developer 2K is reportedly getting ready for a Mafia announcement, and this comes from a user on Twitter who is known for sharing many different leaks, but they have become a proven source for them. Earlier this year, Kurakasis – the twitter user – actually revealed Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, Marvels Rival, Metro Awakening, and Indiana Jones and the Great ahead of their officially announcements according to VGC.

The user took to social media to share, “I can tell you that a few days ago, Take-Two began preparations for an announcement regarding the Mafia series.”

I can tell you that a few days ago, Take-Two began preparations for an announcement regarding the Mafia series



It's hard for me to determine the timeframe, but with Judas I've seen them gearing up for the new trailer about 3-4 weeks before it dropped, so…



Soon™️ 🙂 — Kurakasis (@Kurakasis) April 16, 2024

Take-Two is the sister company to Rockstar, but 2K publishing is the label of Take-Two. According to VGC, the same company also shares that they are planning to lay off about five percent of its team which then means many unnamed games will be canceled that haven’t been announced publicly as of yet.

It was previously announced that the studio within 2K, Hangar 13 was working on another Mafia title back in August 2022, but nothing has been said since about what the title would be called or what was in store for it.

“While it’s a few years away and we can’t share anything more right now, we’re really excited to keep working on this beloved franchise and to entertain our players with new stories,” said general manager, Roman Hladík.

While we don’t know when the next Mafia game will release, we can hope for an update soon. The next game should be underway and hopefully we will get an announcement this week as reported.