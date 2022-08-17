Set Pics from Amazon Prime’s Fallout Series Leaked

Exciting news today for fans of the Fallout franchise! The popular game series is the inspiration behind an upcoming Amazon Prime original series, so fans are eager to see what Amazon will do with the material. Are we in for another Eragon movie? Bad things happen when show makers don’t understand their source material. However, a first look at what is allegedly the Shelter 33 vault set is very promising.

The Fallout games take place in a post-apocalyptic world in an alternate version of the ’50s where radiation has wiped out or altered all life on Earth. The only survivors are small pockets of humanity that were hidden away in underground shelters. Each game took place in a different U.S. city and starred different characters with their own core storyline, but all of them were open-world adventure games as the citizens would have to venture out of their vaults to gather supplies. The radiation-altered creatures were the biggest danger to players as they searched through the ruins of their once familiar cities.

We don’t know much about the plot of Prime’s Fallout series yet. However, we do know that Shelter 33 will be original to the show. The new set photos have given us a first look at it, and everything looks incredibly true to form.

#Fallout the Show! The sets look so damn beautiful pic.twitter.com/O8cwK3hqm5 — Shamanomenon (@Shamanomenon) August 16, 2022

We can see some rust stains on the wall in what appears to be a nursery. The dead plants in the common area are a nice touch. The amount of detail put into this physical set is so exciting because it means that CGI hopefully won’t be overused. There will almost definitely be some, but at least we know that they aren’t going to try to make the entire vault on a computer. Care and detail put into the actual sets and costumes generally pay off in the long run.

The Fallout series is being produced by Kilter Films, which fans may recognize as the company that produced HBO’s Westworld. Specifically, Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, and Athena Wickham are the executive producers representing Kilter Films for the project. Nolan will also be the director of the debut episode. Because of his work as co-creator and executive producer of Westworld, that’s some good news for the series. The showrunners will be Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, both with impressive backgrounds in film and TV.

Don’t worry–it won’t just be film people left alone to misunderstand the source material and disappoint us. Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard and Bethesda Softworks’ James Altman will also be executive producers for the series. That’s even better news. After seeing glimpses of the set now, all signs so far point to something to be optimistic about.

